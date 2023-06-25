Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
San Bernardino physician Oliver M. Wozencraft was born too early to see his dream come true.
As early as the 1850s, he envisioned building a canal to carry water from the Colorado River near Yuma into the Imperial Valley to begin farming in the area. It wasn’t until early in the 20th century that it happened. Unfortunately, he didn’t see it because he died in 1887.
Born in 1815 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wozencraft and his family moved to California while he was still a child. Where he studied there to get his medical degree wasn’t reported in the available sources, but he began his medical practice in San Francisco and moved it to San Bernardino after a few years.
When California held its constitutional convention at Monterey in September of 1849, Wozencraft was one of the representatives from the San Joaquin District. Perhaps due to his participation, soon afterward he got an appointment as one of three Indian agents for the new state.
Soon after California became a state, there was an Indian uprising in the Fresno area with three settlers killed. The state governor called for help, which led to the creation of a force known as the Mariposa Battalion.
Before it could take action against the rebellious natives, a federal Indian commission was created to seek a peaceful resolution. Composed of Wozencraft, Redick McKee and George Barbour, they met with six of the tribes involved in the uprising. Absent from the peace meeting were the Yosemite and Chowchilla tribes.
Wozencraft and his colleagues were able to get the six tribes to agree to a peace settlement. At the same time, a decision was made to attack the two missing tribes to force them to make peace.
The Mariposa Battalion was sent into the valley believed to be inhabited by Yosemites in March of 1851. After marching through snow drifts as deep as three feet to reach the area, they found very few Indians when they got there.
Several weeks later, the battalion set out for Chowchilla territory where they managed to destroy the food supply used by the tribe, but the Indians eluded them. When the tribal chief died soon afterward, the Chowchillas ended their resistance.
The Yosemites were left as the remaining Indian tribe in the area not at peace with the settlers. A new campaign was started to force their surrender in May of 1851. It was successful after most of their warriors were captured.
With none of the tribes at war any longer with settlers, the tribal leaders gathered with Indian Agent Wozencraft at the Bidwell Ranch on Aug. 1, 1851, to make peace. Treaties resulted in which the native tribes were to be given 227 square miles of land.
Wozencraft’s treaties quickly came under attack. The California Senate immediately announced its concern, with the governor saying that he opposed Indians getting any land which might be used for farming or gold mining.
Anthropologist Robert Heizer would later write, “Taken all together, one cannot imagine a more poorly conceived, more inaccurate, less informed, and less democratic process than the making of the treaties in 1851-52 with the California Indians. It was a farce from beginning to end.”
In the end it didn’t matter because the U.S. Senate quickly rejected the treaties.
Four years later in 1856, geologist William Blake published a report suggesting that the silt which had been deposited in the Imperial Valley due to the overflows of Colorado River made it likely that if the area were irrigated it could produce all kinds of crops.
It gave Wozencraft the idea of taking control of the area for farming. He planned to gain ownership of a huge chunk of land of more than 1 million acres. The state of California had no objection and in 1859 agreed he should have the huge parcel now known as the Imperial Valley.
The only problem with the gift was that the federal government actually controlled the vast area. Knowing he would need their consent, Wozencraft went to Washington to try to get legislation passed by Congress giving it to him. A number of different bills were introduced to give him the land, but none were ever passed.
It was reported that Wozencraft spent most of his personal wealth trying to get the legislation through Congress. He died in Washington at the age of 73, still hoping the lawmakers would pass legislation giving him control of the huge land grant.