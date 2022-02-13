Editor’s note: his column was published in 2005, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
This writer often finds interesting or humorous stories about Yuma which deserve being retold, but they don’t contain enough information to fill an entire column. Here are several he recently discovered.
When George Chapman died in Yuma in the County Hospital in 1906, he was more fortunate than the man whose remains he disposed of years earlier while he was a mail and express agent for the railroad. George’s remains were buried in the local cemetery here, but the body he got rid of was dumped unceremoniously in the Colorado River.
Working in the mail car of a train as it made its way toward California years earlier, George began to notice a strong, unpleasant odor. He quickly discovered it was coming from the remains of a Chinese passenger who had become ill after the train left Tucson.
When the man died before the train reached Yuma, the conductor had to decide what to do with the body. He didn’t want his passengers to be upset by having the dead man in the coach. He decided to place the body in the mail car where Chapman was working.
The temperature was fairly cool when the man’s remains were placed in the car where George worked, but the temperature began to get hot as the train neared Yuma. It caused the remains to begin to smell.
Chapman summoned the conductor and demanded that something be done about the odor. The conductor said he had wired the rail office about the problem at the previous stop, but hadn’t received a reply.
The train had just departed the Yuma depot when George told the conductor, “No dead man is going to ride in my mail car.” As the train began crossing the Colorado River bridge, he unceremoniously lifted the body from the floor of the car and dumped it out an opening into the Colorado River beneath the bridge.
What he had done with the body was eventually reported to the government. Recalling the incident years later, the conductor recalled that old “chap” was finally forgiven, but told “he should have been a little more human in unloading the body.”
Salome on Highway 66 west of Phoenix was the site of an April Fool’s Day joke which turned sour nearly a hundred years ago.
It was in 1906 that Shorty Lewis managed to sell his nearby mining claim for $25,000. He proceeded to have a good time with the money with the help of “Missouri” John Yetson.
The pair had been celebrating in the “Si and I” Saloon which was owned by “Si” Wilkinson and Dick Wick Hall when they became convinced they could quickly double their money by investing it in the roulette game.
Shorty didn’t lose all of his money, but Missouri John wasn’t as lucky. When his money was all gone, he expressed his feelings by threatening murder and shooting holes in the saloon ceiling. When his anger lessened, he left town threatening to never return.
John quickly broke the vow. He was back in Salome on April 1, 1906, when he became the main figure in an April Fool’s Day joke which could have cost his life had it been true. It was planned by saloon owner Si Wilkinson who rode his horse into town breathlessly announcing that Missouri John was on a wild rampage. He claimed John killed or wounded several friends in a saloon, and that he rode off toward Mesquite Wells after the massacre.
Investigating the report, sheriff’s deputy Devine went into the saloon where he saw Shorty Lewis and several other customers lying motionless on the floor. All appeared to be dead except Shorty who groaned that he was dying. He asked Devine be sure his dear, old mother in Illinois got his property. It appeared Shorty then breathed his last breath and died.
Devine instructed his deputy, Arthur Cree, to mount a horse and go after Missouri John. He was told John was headed for Mesquite Wells. “If he resists, “ Devine told Cree, “shoot first and shoot straight!”
Cree left Salome after midnight hoping to capture John. Soon after he departed, Missouri John, who had been hiding in another room of the saloon, emerged. Everyone had a great laugh on Cree, who they knew was riding off on a wild-goose chase.
A messenger was sent to try to stop the deputy, but couldn’t find him. When the Arizona Republican reported the story a week later on April 7, Cree had still not been located and was presumably searching for Missouri John somewhere around Mesquite Wells.
It would be interesting to know how Cree reacted when he finally learned he was the victim of a joke, but that wasn’t reported in the Arizona Republican news story.
Yuma’s mayor in 1901 was John Shanssey. A big man, John weighed 259 pounds and was no easy man to challenge.
He had operated the Miner’s Exchange Saloon before being elected mayor and had the nerve to deal with a tough opponent. When two masked men held up the saloon in June of 1896 and ordered John to hold up his hands, he refused. He only complied after they threatened to shoot him.
The mayor showed his pluck when a drunk decided he would break up a Salvation Army song and prayer service being held on Main Street.
When the Salvation Army workers insisted on continuing, the inebriated man became angry and yelled he would force them to halt with his fists.
What he hadn’t counted on was Mayor Shanssey who had been watching from some distance away. Intervening in the growing dispute, the mayor told the drunk to get lost. When that didn’t bring results, the mayor struck the drunken man with his right fist.
Yuma’s Sun would report on May 3, “The would-be pugilist decided to allow the prayer service to continue and departed.”
Frank Love is a Yuma historian.