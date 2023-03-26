Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
A letter written on Feb. 14, 1864 to Confederate General Kerby Smith proposed a bold plan. It suggested invading Arizona with 100 men who would seize the gold mines which would assist the Southern war effort. The writer believed that 500 Arizonans would then join the invasion force and help them capture Fort Yuma.
“We have no country, no home but Arizona and New Mexico,” the letter claimed. Some of the names listed in the letter were those of recognizable Arizona pioneers but the first signature on the letter was that of Lt. Col. Daniel Showalter of the Confederate Army. If he wrote it, it wasn’t entirely truthful. The closest Showalter ever got to Arizona was the guardhouse at Fort Yuma across the river from Yuma.
Showalter’s residence in the Fort Yuma guardhouse was indirectly related to his earlier service in the California legislature. As a member of the assembly from Mariposa in 1861, he was offended by another legislator, Piercy of San Bernadino. When Showalter voted against supporting the Lincoln administration in Washington and requested an opportunity to explain why he voted as he did, Piercy objected and Showalter’s request was denied.
Refused permission to explain his vote, Showalter announced, “I have nothing but contempt for any gentleman who does object.” Hard words followed between the two lawmakers with Piercy challenging Showalter to a duel. They met near San Rafael on May 25 with 20 spectators watching. Standing 40 yards apart with rifles, both missed on their first shot. Showalter’s second shot hit Piercy and killed him while Piercy’s shot missed Showalter.
San Francisco’s Alta California newspaper took a dim view of the affair, but lauded Piercy as “sleeping an honorable sleep.” Showalter quickly discovered that he was unpopular and began making plans to flee to the Confederacy.
He found 15 other Californians who wished to go South to fight for the Confederacy. The group started east in October. Forewarned of Showalter’s intentions, the commander of California volunteer forces loyal to the Union, Major Carleton, ordered their arrest if apprehended.
The would-be Confederates only got as far east as Camp Wright in California when they were seized by troops of the 1st California Volunteer Regiment. Although Showalter and his men claimed to be innocent prospectors, they were arrested and imprisoned in Fort Yuma for several months.
Showalter had important political friends in the California legislature. They began pressuring the military to release him and his band. General Wright, the military commander in California, finally agreed if the prisoners would take an oath of allegiance to the United States. When they took the oath, they were freed.
Their oath was immediately broken. Joined by four deserters from the U.S. Army, Showalter’s band immediately set out for Mexico from where they traveled east to join the Confederate Army. Reporting on their treachery, the San Francisco newspaper described them as “well-armed and mounted” and supplied with “plenty of money.”
Arriving back in Texas late in 1862, Showalter immediately found employment in the Confederate Army. Confederate Colonel Spruce Baird was organizing an “Arizona Brigade” when he arrived. Its announced purpose was the recapture of Arizona from which Confederates had earlier been ousted. Showalter enlisted and was appointed a lieutenant colonel by Baird. It is likely that Showalter then helped recruit the Southerners who joined its ranks.
It wasn’t easy in 1863 to find recruits for a Confederate brigade. One source claims the brigade had to enlist “draft evaders, deserters and other riff-raff who had drifted into the no-man’s land between Confederate Texas and Union-held New Mexico.”
The letter which Showalter wrote to General Kerby Smith in 1864 was probably written when recruiting for the Arizona Brigade was going very slowly. When his proposal was ignored by the Confederate general, Baird and Showalter continued recruiting their brigade. It didn’t see action until July of 1864.
Baird turned command of the brigade over to Showalter soon afterward, but things soon went badly for the former Californian. When a Mexican bandit raided the area, his men fled rather than fight. Drunk at the time, Showalter was threatened with court-martial. Another officer got the charges dismissed arguing, “When not under the influence, he (Showalter) was as chivalrous a man as ever drew a sword.”
The Arizona Brigade began to disintegrate as the war was lost by the Confederacy. Its lawless men began stealing food and other provisions from local residents and were blamed for several murders. Eventually, they were declared renegades and were hunted down by other Confederate soldiers.
What became of Showalter with the war over? He fled to Mexico where he died in 1866.