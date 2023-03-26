Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

A letter written on Feb. 14, 1864 to Confederate General Kerby Smith proposed a bold plan. It suggested invading Arizona with 100 men who would seize the gold mines which would assist the Southern war effort. The writer believed that 500 Arizonans would then join the invasion force and help them capture Fort Yuma.

