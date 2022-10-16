Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
As far as can be proven, the famed evangelist of the 1920s and 1930s, Aimee Semple McPherson, only visited Yuma twice. She was here on June 26, 1926 when the Southern Pacific train carrying her back to California stopped briefly before continuing on to Los Angeles. Yuma’s Morning Sun reported on June 27 that some 600 to 1,000 Yumans were waiting at the train station to see her.
The large crowd at the station was undoubtedly composed of admirers who were there in sympathy for Aimee. After swimming at Venice Beach in California six weeks earlier, she said she was kidnapped and carried away as a prisoner to Agua Prieta in Mexico. When her captors were not attentive, Aimee said she escaped from the cabin where she was being held and was later found wandering and lost in the Mexican town.
Aimee’s second Yuma visit occurred on a Sunday morning in December of 1931. She was here to get married to David Hutton, the voice instructor at her Los Angeles temple. They came because California had a 5-day waiting period for couples planning to marry so blood tests could determine if they were disease free. Yuma had no waiting period.
Aimee and her intended husband flew into town on a private plane early in the morning along with a pilot and Harriet Jordan, a minister at the temple. They quickly secured a marriage license and returned to the air field, then known as “Fly Field,” where Miss Jordan performed their marriage ceremony. Just as quickly, they were gone so Aimee could preach the morning sermon at Angelus Temple that day.
It would seem from what followed both of Aimee’s visits to Yuma that it would have been better to have avoided our town like it was poison. Shortly after her train stop here in 1926, her story that she was kidnapped and held in Mexico was being seriously questioned in the newspapers. Within weeks, it was in the courts and she was being accused of criminal behavior.
Charges were make that rather than being a kidnapping victim, Aimee was actually engaged in a romantic encounter with Kenneth Ormiston, a radio operator at Angelus Temple. The kidnapping story was first questioned by the mayor of Agua Prieta where she said she was held captive.
Most people probably thought the Mexican official was only protecting the honor of his town, but another accusation soon came from a Tucson man, O.A. Pace. He said he saw Aimee at Agua Prieta’s International Club four days before her reappearance. He said she was with another woman and two men. One of the men looked like a person connected with Angelus Temple, Pace said.
Within a few days, people were saying that the man with Aimee in Mexico was Ormiston. Allegations that Aimee was having a romantic fling with the radio operator were never proven despite claims that Ormiston was also seen at Carmel-by-the-Sea with a woman fitting Aimee’s description while she said she was held captive in Mexico.
Two grand juries heard testimony from people who claimed that Aimee was in Carmel with Ormiston, but other witnesses said the woman in Carmel was not McPherson. Faced with contradictory evidence and witnesses who changed their stories, the Los Angeles district attorney prosecuting the case eventually dropped the charges.
Aimee’s marriage to David Hutton on her second Yuma visit in 1931 quickly developed problems. Three days later, while enjoying a honeymoon trip, her new husband found himself sued for $200,000 by Myrtle St. Pierre. She said Hutton promised to marry her, but instead married the evangelist.
“It’s insane and ridiculous,” Hutton told reporters. “I never knew a Myrtle St. Pierre.” He did admit he knew a Joan St. Pierre who helped nurse him earlier when he was ill. He said he didn’t marry her because he believed she was already married. Newspapers later turned up evidence that St. Pierre had been twice married and divorced, and she eventually dropped the alienation of affections suit.
A day after the newspapers reported that St. Pierre was suing Hutton, a second woman, Betty Odielle, claimed Hutton also proposed marriage to her, but left her waiting at the altar. She said that she worked with him on a song he was to sing, and she accepted when he proposed. Like St. Pierre, Odielle eventually dropped her charges.
Despite such strains, the evangelist’s marriage to Hutton lasted several years before it ended in divorce. In July of 1933, he filed for divorce alleging that Aimee embarrassed him by sending him a telegram from Europe telling him that he was the father of a 9-pound boy when it wasn’t true. Aimee responded soon afterward with her own divorce suit claiming that her husband embarrassed her by doing vaudeville tours where he was advertised as “Aimee’s man.”
Hutton was granted a divorce from McPherson in March of 1934. Aimee dropped her suit when the divorce became final.