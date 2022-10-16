Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

As far as can be proven, the famed evangelist of the 1920s and 1930s, Aimee Semple McPherson, only visited Yuma twice. She was here on June 26, 1926 when the Southern Pacific train carrying her back to California stopped briefly before continuing on to Los Angeles. Yuma’s Morning Sun reported on June 27 that some 600 to 1,000 Yumans were waiting at the train station to see her.

