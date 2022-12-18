Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The Great Depression of the 1930s was beginning to be felt in Yuma by January of 1931. The Morning Sun newspaper reported on Jan. 17 that the local charity soup kitchen was feeding three meals daily to nearly 200 people at a cost of less than five cents a meal.
As more and more workers lost their jobs because of economic conditions, resentment developed about the transients being fed at the soup kitchen. The Yuma Charity Association, along with the Yuma Theatre, held a benefit movie on Nov. 25 to raise funds to assist unemployed Yumans. The announcement of the affair stated that neither transients nor the persons being fed by the soup kitchen would benefit from the money raised at the show.
Three weeks later the American Legion held a canned foods matinee on a Saturday morning to get food for hungry Yuma families. A can of food or sack of potatoes was all one needed to attend the movie.
By December, the number of jobless immigrants entering California had become so great that its governor announced the state would begin stopping them from entering at the border. His action led to fears in Yuma that the town would be flooded with transients turned away by California. It led to plans to create a jobless camp near Laguna Dam. The unemployed were to be fed and housed there in return for road work.
It seems likely the deepening Depression inspired two failed searches for lost treasure near Yuma in 1931.
Both efforts seemed so unlikely to produce results that one can only speculate that the desperate economic conditions inspired them. The first was reported by the Morning Sun on April 2 and involved the area around McPhaul Bridge, the so-called “Bridge to Nowhere” off Highway 95.
The belief that gold was buried near the bridge was based on a tale that two miners discovered a bed of gold nuggets near there in the 1870s. The story claimed that the pair would mine the location, then they would bring their nuggets to a livery stable operated by a man named Green in nearby Gila City, now a ghost town. Green would keep the gold in his safe for the pair until they needed to trade it for money.
The story claims that one day the diggings collapsed on one of the men and completely buried him. His partner went for help, but rescuers couldn’t find any trace of the victim. To mark the site, the tale claims, the other partner pounded a piece of pipe into the ground where his friend was buried. With his partner gone, he got the gold the livery stable owner was holding for him and went on a drunken spree. Nothing was heard of him afterward.
A man who knew the story tried to find the gold location years later, but failed to find the pipe that marked the spot. The Morning Sun reported the same man was back with a group of friends in 1931 in another try at finding the lost gold diggings. The Sun story said they found a piece of buried pipe, but a two week search for the gold produced neither the remains of the buried miner nor any precious metals.
A second Depression-inspired treasure search began five months later on the California side of the river near Algodones. It is the same area where an old treasure tale holds that the Glanton gang buried money they got from travelers bound for the California gold rush in 1850 who used their ferry. Glanton and his men were mistreating the Indians and were massacred soon afterward. Their treasure, if it ever existed, has never been located.
A second treasure supposedly buried near there was loot taken by three bandits when they robbed a San Francisco bound stage six miles west of Yuma about 1891. The story claims the coach was transporting gold and silver to be used to pay soldiers. The robbers kept the gold as they made their escape, but feared the heavy chest of silver would slow them down and lead to their capture, so they buried it. The tale claims they planned to come back later and get the silver, but never returned.
After the death of two of the bandits, the surviving outlaw, nearing death, is said to have told a Mexican friend where the silver was buried. “It is between two graves on the west side of the Colorado River near Algodones,” he said. “They are marked by a white cross. Dig down between the graves, and you will find the chest and the silver.”
A Sun newspaper story on Sept. 18, 1931 reported that the man told his son about the buried silver and with two friends, was searching for it. It reported that they found the graves, but the white cross was no longer there. Finding no treasure chest, the newspaper said they planned to continue digging.
There was never a follow-up story that they found the treasure.