Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

The Great Depression of the 1930s was beginning to be felt in Yuma by January of 1931. The Morning Sun newspaper reported on Jan. 17 that the local charity soup kitchen was feeding three meals daily to nearly 200 people at a cost of less than five cents a meal.

