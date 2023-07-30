Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Sentenced to a term of life imprisonment in Yuma’s Territorial Prison for the murder of George Wilson in 1877, William Partridge served only two years before he received a full pardon from Arizona Territorial Gov. Fremont in January 1881.
His release from confinement was granted because prison officials believed his health was so poor he would not survive long if kept locked up. One can only wonder if Partridge put on a good act to gain his release because he lived another 19 years in the territory before his death in 1899.
Partridge was serving time in the Yuma prison for the murder of George “Yaqui” Wilson, a man Prescott’s Arizona Miner newspaper called “one of the kindest and most accommodating of men” when reporting his death.
Born in Belgium in 1820, Wilson had gained the “Yaqui” nickname after migrating to Mexico years earlier. He had been operating a trading post in Sonora where he was on good terms with the Indians of the area. While there, he made the mistake of advising his Yaqui friends to declare themselves independent from Mexico.
Wilson’s recommendation led the Indians to declare themselves a separate nation. The Mexican government refused to accept the Yaqui declaration. It sent troops in to restore their control of the region. Wilson’s involvement in the Yaqui rebellion was known by the Mexican government, and Wilson had to flee to Guaymas to avoid arrest. Despite his escape, he was soon captured and imprisoned. After several attempts at escape from a Mexican jail, he eventually succeeded and managed to reach Arizona.
Soon afterward, gold was discovered at Rich Hill, and Weaverville sprang into existence nearby. One of the miners attracted to the diggings was William Partridge, who laid claim to the Bogota, Ben Harrison and Devonshire mines in the area. Another of the town’s early residents was Charles Stanton, who operated the stage station and for a short time had the only store in town. He was a man with a colorful past who rumor held had been expelled from a monastery because of immorality.
Stanton was immediately antagonistic when Yaqui Wilson opened a competing store, restaurant and stage station in Weaverville. Yaqui even managed to get the stage company to change its route so that it ran by his store.
He was soon followed by William Partridge, who opened a trading post a half-mile away from Wilson’s. Partridge believed he would get most of the stage passenger business because he had an agreement with the operators to use his store as a stopping place. He believed stage passengers would eat at his restaurant and buy goods from his store. He quickly discovered he was wrong. Although the stage stopped at his station, passengers waited until they arrived at the nearby Yaqui Wilson trading post to eat their meals.
Partridge wasn’t the only person angered by Wilson’s competition. Stanton was losing business to both trading posts. He decided he might eliminate them if he could get Partridge and Wilson angry enough to fight one another. He set his scheme in motion telling Partridge that Wilson had been threatening to kill him so his store wouldn’t have to compete with Partridge’s trading post.
If Stanton believed Partridge would kill Wilson, he was right. The murder resulted from Wilson’s practice of feeding his hogs prickly pear fruit he knocked off cactus using a pole. When Wilson made the mistake of feeding his animals from the prickly pear near Partridge’s home one day in August of 1877, it led to Partridge threatening to shoot Wilson.
Despite Wilson’s offer to pay for any damage his hogs did, it didn’t settle the matter. Stanton kept the feud going by hiring another man to tell Partridge that Wilson was going to try to kill him. When Partridge several days later approached Wilson’s house to try to settle their disagreement, Wilson thought that Partridge had come to kill him. He fled from his home and into some brush at a nearby creek.
Angered by Wilson’s behavior, Partridge followed and attempted to force Wilson from his brush cover by throwing rocks into it. The Prescott newspaper reported afterward that Wilson yelled he didn’t have a gun and would fight with fists if Partridge would put down his weapon. The newspaper reported Partridge refused and instead shot Wilson. He was dead within 10 minutes.
Partridge hid out for several days after the murder before he decided to surrender. He was tried for the killing of Wilson in Prescott in early September. The trial jury had a difficult time reaching a decision.
Partridge had claimed in his defense that Wilson was himself armed with a sledgehammer and threatened to strike him with it before he shot him. When the jurors took the first vote on whether to convict Partridge for the killing, four of the panel wanted to convict him of first-degree murder, five thought he should be convicted for second-degree murder, two favored only a manslaughter conviction, while one juror wanted to find him innocent. After a four-hour debate, the jury settled on convicting him of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment by District Judge Tweed.
In the end, it was Stanton who benefitted from the killing of Wilson and the imprisonment of Partridge. Both competitors were gone and Stanton managed to get the stage road changed so that it ran past his trading post rather than Wilson’s, as it had earlier.
But Stanton wasn’t home free with his competitors gone. Not long afterward, he was shot to death by a boy who was angry because Stanton had insulted his sister.