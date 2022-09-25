Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The declaration of war against Germany and the Central Powers in 1917 by the United States created strong fears in the local area that spies and enemy agents might be soon attempting to disrupt America’s war efforts. One day before Congress declared war, Yuma Sheriff Mel Greenleaf arrested three German immigrants that someone suspected might be spies.
The trio said they were prospectors. With the war fever mounting rapidly, an Arizonan turned them in, suggesting that they were scouting this region for some secret reason. One of the three had been in Yuma days earlier asking about two fellow Germans with whom he had been traveling. Arriving from Douglas on burros, he said they were carrying maps, which they might need to prevent them from becoming lost in the desert.
Greenleaf at first believed the suspicions about the Germans to be serious, and he took them into custody. After questioning the three about their activities, he could find no reason to hold them and allowed them to leave. Later the same day, he got another complaint suggesting that they were spies. He questioned them a second time, and finding nothing suspicious about their story, released them.
The United States had only been at war with Germany and the Central Powers for less than a year in 1918 when there was another local spy alarm. The body of a German, August Matt, had been discovered by two Gadsden ranchers, C.M. Eubanks and W.W. Nation. The remains were found hanging from a cottonwood tree about a half-mile north of Gadsden.
Matt’s body had been hanging almost two days when the ranchers found it. An immediate conclusion published in the Weekly Courier of Fort Collins, Colo., of Jan. 18, 1918, was that Matt was a German spy who had been lynched by local ranchers. The paper carried the headline “Spy with Much Cash Found Hanging to Tree.”
An examination of Matt’s body by Greenleaf disclosed the victim was carrying $1,445 in his pocket. He also had a deposit slip from a bank in Wallace, Idaho, indicating he had almost $10,000 in an account there.
Had the German really been lynched? If so, why did the lynching party think that Matt was a spy?
“Much German literature was found in the pockets.” Somerton’s Star newspaper suggested adding, “It looks fishy that a man with that much money would be wandering around the country looking for work.”
Matt had arrived in Gadsden a week earlier seeking employment. The Somerton Star newspaper reported that Greenleaf wasn’t convinced Matt was the victim of a lynch mob. He believed the middle aged man had committed suicide. “There is no evidence he fought to prevent being hanged,” Greenleaf told the Star.
Written material in German found on the body of Matt may have raised the suspicions that he was a spy. One was a letter from Ernest Thebejar in Loaf, Okla. When translated from German, it proved only to be a suggestion for Matt to come to Oklahoma to find employment. Nothing in it contained any evidence of spy activity.
One can only wonder why Greenleaf concluded that Matt hanged himself. Perhaps the most important reason was that there was no indication a struggle had taken place at the site indicating that Matt may have tried to prevent his execution.
The rope used to string him up was a kind used by local cattlemen, suggesting it was unlikely an immigrant would have such a rope available to hang himself. It had been tied to the tree from which Matt was hanging and then thrown over a limb. Greenleaf concluded the victim tied the rope around his neck and then jumped from the tree to kill himself.
A letter found afterward at the place where Matt was living was from his brother-in-law who lived in Great Falls, Mont. The relative had been informed by Greenleaf that Matt was dead, and the man agreed to come to Arizona with his wife to settle Matt’s affairs and see that he had a proper funeral.
Upon the brother-in-law’s arrival, he was interviewed by the Somerton newspaper. An article in that paper on Jan. 25 concluded, “It seemed impossible for their brother to be a German spy as he had been in this country from Germany since he was 16 years of age.”
Did war fever take the life of August Matt? It seems possible!