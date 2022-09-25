Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

The declaration of war against Germany and the Central Powers in 1917 by the United States created strong fears in the local area that spies and enemy agents might be soon attempting to disrupt America’s war efforts. One day before Congress declared war, Yuma Sheriff Mel Greenleaf arrested three German immigrants that someone suspected might be spies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you