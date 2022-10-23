Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Most present day moviegoers have never seen a film starring Ben Turpin, but he was probably the first movie actor to use the Yuma area for film making. The year was 1909, and Hollywood’s beginnings as the movie capital of the world was still five years distant.
Turpin’s crossed eyes were the thing that made him a comedy favorite. With his large adam’s apple, which he could wiggle, and the affliction with his eyes, Ben could bring an audience to gales of laughter. When asked how his eyes got that way, Ben always gave different answers. It seems likely it was the result of a blow to the head.
Unfortunately for movie and history buffs, the film that Turpin made in the Yuma area in January of 1909 no longer exists. Assigned the title “Bandit Joe and the Lovely Heroine’s Rescue,” part of it was filmed at and around Laguna Dam. Other scenes made in 1909 have survived. They are short flicks with the titles: “Mr. Flip,” “Midnight Disturbance” and “Ben Gets a Duck and is Ducked.”
Born in New Orleans in 1874, where his father owned a candy store which wasn’t very successful, the family soon moved to New York. As a young adult, Turpin’s crossed eyes enabled him to get started as a vaudeville comedian. It eventually took him to Chicago where the Essanay Film Company was making short comedies. He began his career in the movie industry working as the janitor for the studio.
It seems likely his decision to do janitorial work for the film maker was aimed at getting a start in the silent film industry. If that was his goal, he succeeded. A long list of 189 movies in which Ben appeared, names the first one in 1907 as Essanay’s “Awful Skate, or the Hobo on Rollers.” It seems likely Turpin performed in other Essanay films before he came to the Yuma area to make a movie, but their titles are unknown today.
When the Essanay actors and cameraman came to Yuma in January of 1909, the local Yuma Examiner newspaper listed Ben’s name before other actors from the movie company, suggesting that he was the best known. The names of H.H. Livingston and James Robbing follow in the news story, but a search of movie history sources contains no information about either.
Only two stories about the presence of the film crew being in Yuma appeared in the local paper. The first on Jan. 27 reported their arrival and the fact Yuman Charley Meadows of wild west cowboy show fame was going to help make the movie. A second appeared the next day reporting that Essanay was busy filming a scene about a holdup and the rescue of the female lead from bandits.
After making the “Bandit Joe” film in the Yuma area, it seemed Ben’s career took off for a time. His 1909 movie “Mr. Flip” portrayed him as a love sick guy looking desperately for a girl friend. Wearing a painted mustache and with his wandering eyes, he was portrayed trying to romance every woman he met without success. In one scene, a telephone operator fended off his advances by giving him an electrical shock using a small crank when he called on a pay telephone.
After two more films that year, it appears Ben’s movie career took a five-year vacation. No more films are listed for him in his biography until 1914 when he made “Sweedie’s Skates.” His biography says that during the five-year absence from the screen, he worked in both circuses and burlesque.
“Sweedie’s Skates” appears to have revived Ben’s career. He made seven more films in which the “Sweedie” appeared in the title in 1914 and another six in 1915. In addition, he was in another 35 films in those two years in which the Sweedie name wasn’t in the title. He must have been a busy actor.
Ben’s success in 1915 may also have been related to his appearance in movies with Charlie Chaplin, Essanay’s newest comedian. Turpin’s biography states, “This relationship (with Chaplin) was futile because the two professional actors did not get along.” Professional jealousy may have been the cause with Turpin leaving Essanay for Vogue which had its beginning in 1916.
Ben’s switch to Vogue was a good choice. It was a small film company and Ben was its star. By 1917, he was working with the famous Mack Sennett. Most of Turpin’s Sennett movies were two reelers in which he poked fun at such great early stars as Douglas Fairbanks, Erich von Stroheim and Rudolph Valentino.
Despite a short exit from movie making to care for his dying wife in 1924, Turpin returned to the screen afterward, but his major career was over. Although he had small parts in many movies for years afterward, he was no longer a star. His final movie appearance was in “Saps at Sea” in 1940.
Ben Turpin died of heart disease on July 1, 1940.