Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Yuma County was created in 1864, and its politics were filled with charges of dishonesty in the early days. One of the county’s first elected sheriffs was Marcus Dobbins. Dobbins quickly gave up the position when his election was challenged. It wasn’t proven that Dobbins rigged his election as sheriff in 1866, but he turned the office over to David King without a fight.

