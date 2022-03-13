Editor’s Note: This column was published in 2004, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
Yuma’s first newspaper, The Free Press, came into existence in 1871, but its editor and publisher, David Gordon, quickly bailed out. He sold his equipment to C.L. Minor in March of 1872 and left for California.
It is likely that Minor, who called his paper the Arizona Sentinel, soon discovered that getting timely news was no easy matter here. The Yuma population was small, and the telegraph hadn’t yet reached here. As a result, Minor sometimes resorted to printing humorous tales or kidding local residents.
This writer suspects his “rooster egg” story may have arisen after a drinking bout in Tom Hughes’ saloon. Minor claimed that the establishment was displaying a rooster egg. The remarkable item was said to be two inches long and two and a half inches wide. The editor said that it was indeed a rooster’s egg because “the lady who owns the bird saw the egg being laid.”
Two months later, editor Minor poked fun at a couple whose marriage vows had vanished quickly. He reported the marriage of a Mr. Fischer to Carmen Carreras on July 5 as follows: “Married – yesterday afternoon, July 5th. R.B. Kelley, Justice of the Peace united in the holy bonds of matrimony two loving hearts – Mr. Jacob Fischer and Mrs. Carmen Carreras. In a bottle of Green Seal, we wished the happy couple many happy returns of the day.”
Two weeks later, Fischer was again a bachelor. Minor wrote on July 29, 1872, “It becomes our painful duty to report that poor Fischer is alone again. The fair bride left after an experience of a week of matrimonial bliss, saw it proper to desert her lord, and has returned to her own house.” Minor concluded, “Fischers should be very careful about where they cast their bait.”
When a thief stole Minor’s gun from his desk at the newspaper office, the editor asked the thief to return it with this promise: “If the thief will return it, he (Minor) will give him the contents and ask no questions.” (There is no indication in later issues that the derringer was returned.)
When editor Minor decided to vacation in California, he left his assistant and typesetter, Charles Franklin (true name Albert Banta), in charge of the paper. With free reign of the journal, Banta joked about his absent boss in an editorial on June 21, 1872. Here is what he wrote:
“Exit Minor. The Cocopah bore him away. We hope no danger will result to the C.S.N. Co. (the steamboat company) as a result, and in case any Jonahs are to be thrown overboard, Mr. Minor may bribe a whale of sufficient abdominal capacity... to transport him in the twinkling of an eye to land. He is to travel incognito after crossing the Mexican line to avoid those noble old salts who have established themselves along the Rio Abajo and are in the habit of thrusting bills for claret into the hands of travelers passing through their domain.
“Mr. Minor wore, when he left, a new suit of clothes which was in shocking bad taste, (we intimated as much, but he waxed indignant), for they subject him to strict scrutiny and search by the authorities of Lower California. His distinguished appearance may prompt some noble bandit to kidnap him, thinking he has snared some customs house official with more money than brain; but he will be fearfully and wonderfully mistaken if he dares to lay sacrilegious hands on Minor thinking thereby to extort a ransom from his many and opulent friends in Yuma.”
Temporary editor Banta would remain in Arizona for many years after the departure of Minor in 1873. He served in the Territorial Legislature in the 1880’s and later edited pioneer newspapers in Holbrook and St. John’s.
When Minor took another California trip in December, he again left Banta in charge. In an editorial, the temporary editor joked, “Mr. Minor left on Monday for California to be absent for three to four weeks. He arranged for the collection of bills, but made no arrangements about the editing and publishing of the paper letting it all go to the undersigned. All parties feeling themselves aggrieved or having objections to what may be appearing in the Sentinel will have await the return of the editor, or bundle up their objections and go with them to the Devil.”
Editor Minor’s introduction to Mexican food in December at a holiday fiesta resulted in this editorial comment: “We decided to try an Enchilada for our first taste of Mexican food. We went in for them, but after the first mouthful we surrendered. We eat frogs, rats, etc., etc. but when it comes to eating red peppers seasoned with but very little, if any, meat, ‘we ain’t on it.’ The Mexicans, however, eat them with as much relish as we would buckwheat cakes and ‘lassas.”
Minor departed for a job on a California newspaper in October of 1873 with William Berry taking over as the editor of the Yuma paper.