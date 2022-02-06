Editor’s Note: This column last appeared in the Yuma Sun in 2006, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
The earliest reference that this writer can find of a president of the United States visiting Yuma appeared in the local Arizona Sentinel Newspaper on Oct. 30, 1880.
It reported President Rutherford Hayes was a passenger on a train which passed through Yuma the previous Sunday morning. The newspaper didn’t report the hour of the morning the presidential train passed Yuma, but claimed it went on to Tucson at an average speed of 37 miles an hour.
President Hayes would be replaced a few months later by James Garfield. He was only in office four months before he was shot by Charles Guiteau in July of 1881. The wound would eventually prove fatal, killing the president 11 weeks later. His assassin was tried, convicted and hanged.
It appeared in April of 1891 that Yuma might actually experience an American president setting foot in town for the first time. The local newspaper announced on April 18 that President Harrison would be passing Yuma the following Wednesday on a train and would stop here to visit the town for about 30 minutes.
The news caused excited anticipation. Yuma’s Civil War veteran organization, the John C. Fremont Post No. 9 of the Grand Army of the Republic, began planning a reception for him. A telegram was sent to Harrison inviting him to attend. The Sentinel Newspaper announced on April 17 that he had accepted their invitation.
The promise of the presidential visit created a flurry of activity here. A women’s group gathered a collection of fruits, including oranges, lemons, figs and early grapes from the local gardens to impress the president with Yuma’s agricultural accomplishments. They wanted to show President Harrison that our desert wasn’t only sand and cactus, but was also quite productive.
The event proved to be a major disappointment. The organizers received a telegram from the president’s party late in the afternoon of the day before he was expected to arrive. It said the train would pass Yuma early the next morning before daylight. It wouldn’t be convenient for President Harrison to meet with local citizens, it concluded.
The railroad company recognized the disappointment Yumans would feel about not being able to see the president when the train went through here, so it made an effort to overcome local disappointment.
When the train did arrive in the pre-dawn hours, it stopped for a short time, and the gathered crowd was permitted to visit the train’s dining and observation cars. The ladies who prepared the floral arrangements were partially pacified by being permitted to arrange their display in the dining car so the president could see it when he wakened.
Yumans had another disappointment with presidential visits on March 30, 1915. The town had been informed that President Woodrow Wilson would be in Yuma to witness a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and a team of local players. The game was played as planned with the White Sox only defeating the locals by scoring a run in the ninth inning with two outs.
Thinking it possible the Yumans might be able to defeat the professionals with some first class help, the Commercial Club of Yuma had imported big league pitcher Christy Mathewson to pitch for the locals to offer a real challenge to the White Sox.
A large crowd showed up for the expected presidential visit to the ball park. It was another disappointment because President Wilson was dealing with an impending crisis involving revolutionaries in Mexico and was unable to attend. Knowing Yumans would be very unhappy that the president hadn’t been here, Wilson sent Secretary of the Interior Franklin Lane to the game as his replacement.
The closest Yuma had ever come to a presidential visit in the early days was in 1894. Local people were able to meet Robert Lincoln, the son of the slain President Abraham Lincoln, in February. He was on a train scheduled to pass Yuma, and stopped here for a short visit along with millionaire merchant Marshall Field. Lincoln was delighted with the warm, winter temperature and said, “I have heard of Yuma and this delightful climate.”
Field also had praise for the warm weather. “Well, this is Yuma, old Yuma,” the Weekly Sun reported him saying. “Are your winters like this beautiful day? If so, I am coming here to spend the winters as I go down the sunset of life.”
There is no evidence he kept his promise.