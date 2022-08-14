This writer was recently asked a question about Yuma’s School District No. 1 which he couldn’t answer with certainty despite newspaper research he has done about the district. The question was “Who was the superintendent of the district before Mr. McGraw?”

There are newspaper accounts which suggest one of them may have been Arnoldus McClure. However, his use of the title “Superintendent of Yuma Schools” may only mean that he was the principal of Yuma’s Second Avenue School. The school no longer exists, its building having been destroyed in a fire.

