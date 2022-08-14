This writer was recently asked a question about Yuma’s School District No. 1 which he couldn’t answer with certainty despite newspaper research he has done about the district. The question was “Who was the superintendent of the district before Mr. McGraw?”
There are newspaper accounts which suggest one of them may have been Arnoldus McClure. However, his use of the title “Superintendent of Yuma Schools” may only mean that he was the principal of Yuma’s Second Avenue School. The school no longer exists, its building having been destroyed in a fire.
The reason for uncertainty about whether McClure was the superintendent is because he was described in many newspaper accounts as the principal of the Yuma school.
But whether McClure was the superintendent or just the principal of the Yuma school is inconsequential when the furor over his position in 1909 is considered. It began when President Kendrick Babcock of the University of Arizona accused Arnoldus of falsely using the title of Ph.D., and also of operating an employment agency for teachers which charged a fee for locating jobs for them. He alleged Arnoldus as “filling his own schools with teachers from whom he demands and receives a tribute at the rate of five percent of their salaries.”
Another accusation was that McClure presented drawings at the territorial fair supposedly done by Yuma students which were the work of an artist. A fourth claim was that McClure presented a forged certificate to the board of education to get his teaching license in the territory.
McClure readily admitted he operated a teachers employment agency, but vigorously denied he ever charged a teacher a fee who was hired for the Yuma schools. But despite his claim, Territorial Governor Sloan announced the charges were being investigated.
Yuma’s Examiner newspaper was careful not to immediately conclude the charges against McClure were true. It suggested in an editorial on Jan. 11, 1911 that while the allegations hadn’t been proven, neither had they been disproved.
It admitted that McClure had a diploma from a Graham College, but reported it was suspicious because the institution wasn’t in a published list of colleges. It did suggest there was no evidence Arnoldus charged a fee to teachers seeking employment in Yuma schools.
As for the charge that the drawings at the territorial fair weren’t by students, it suggested the artist may have at one time been a student in the local schools.
McClure responded quickly to the suggestion that Graham College didn’t really exist because it wasn’t in a list of American colleges. “It isn’t there because the name has been changed,” he told the Yuma Examiner the next day, “and I can prove it.”
The Examiner came to McClure’s defense a day later, announcing it had a notarized affidavit from Knox County in Tennessee signed by a Reverend E.F. Given, who had been the president of Graham College in 1904. Given wrote that while in that position, he awarded the doctoral degree to McClure.
Another Yuma newspaper, the Arizona Sentinel, had wisely avoided the McClure controversy until its editor was convinced the allegations were untrue. When the board of education announced it couldn’t uphold the charges made by President Kendrick of the University of Arizona, the Sentinel gleefully announced that Arnoldus had been given “absolute and triumphant vindication” by the territorial board.
Along with the Sentinel’s editorial was a letter written to the newspaper by the embattled administrator. He claimed that when he took over the schools in Yuma, they were in “a poorly organized condition and lacking generally in discipline.” Working along with teachers and the school board, he wrote there had been “a general uplifting of the school” and bragged that Yuma’s school “has for some time since been acknowledged to be the equal of any school system in Arizona.”
He alleged the reason President Babcock was attacking him was due to his opposing a resolution which Babcock had recently introduced at the Territorial Teacher’s Association. “I led the opposition, and it was defeated,” McClure claimed.
Perhaps feeling completely vindicated, three days later McClure announced his resignation as the head of the Yuma school. The Sentinel called the resignation “a great surprise.”
It suggested even the friends of Arnoldus hadn’t expected his resignation. Admitting that he hadn’t given the newspaper a good reason for resigning, the paper commented that McClure told them he had contemplated resigning for a long time.
The McClure controversy had been dividing the school board for some time with one member supporting him and another against him. Steamboat Captain Claus V. Menden had supported the embattled educator while George Rockwood sought his resignation.
The third seat was open with candidate, John Wadin, refusing to say whether he favored or opposed McClure’s retention. His opponent, W. Wupperman, announced he sought McClure’s dismissal.
The local newspaper archives aren’t clear about the results, but it appears McClure’s opponents were elected. This seems evident from a report in the Examiner on April 15 announcing, “Miss Ida Nelgner has been appointed by the grammar school board to succeed Professor McClure.”
McClure wasn’t ready to give up. He tried to regain authority by running for the position of county superintendent in the election of October 1911. He only got 12 votes, with the winning candidate, J.H. Godfrey polling more than 100.
Arnoldus didn’t sneak away from Yuma with the school position gone. He went into the insurance business and was active afterward in various charity activities. He also helped found the Yuma County Historical Society, serving as the chairman on the committee which wrote its constitution in 1929.
Frank Love is a Yuma historian.