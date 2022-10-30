Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Those who hadn’t been to Yuma before 1900 must have been very uncertain about whether it was a healthy place to live. If they had asked Dr. J A.. Munk of Topeka, Kansas about Yuma, they probably heard what he had written in a letter to a Yuma newspaper on Dec. 31, 1891. It reported the physician praised the healing qualities of Yuma’s climate claiming that the “low altitude, warm, dry atmosphere, scanty rainfall, and abundant sunshine” were “unsurpassed anywhere and quite perfect in a hygiene and sanitary sense.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you