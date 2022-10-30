Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Those who hadn’t been to Yuma before 1900 must have been very uncertain about whether it was a healthy place to live. If they had asked Dr. J A.. Munk of Topeka, Kansas about Yuma, they probably heard what he had written in a letter to a Yuma newspaper on Dec. 31, 1891. It reported the physician praised the healing qualities of Yuma’s climate claiming that the “low altitude, warm, dry atmosphere, scanty rainfall, and abundant sunshine” were “unsurpassed anywhere and quite perfect in a hygiene and sanitary sense.”
But not everyone who had been here felt that way about the Colorado River town. Edward Tuttle served in the Army at Fort Yuma and returned after his military service ended to work as a storekeeper at the Quartermaster Depot. In a master’s degree thesis written by Cora Nicholas, who later taught government at 4th Avenue Junior High School, she quoted a letter that Tuttle wrote. He blamed Yuma for his skin rashes, indigestion and fevers. “This is the most un-Godly, wicked place I ever set foot in,” he concluded, “Money is all that keeps me here.”
Despite the complaints of early residents like Tuttle, Yuma gained an early reputation as a place where a sufferer might find respite from his afflictions. Perhaps the most famous person who came here hoping to restore his health was Mark Hopkins. One of the “Big Four” and treasurer of the Central Pacific Railroad, he was also part owner of the Southern Pacific. Hopkins was stricken with a number of maladies including sciatica and neuralgia, but probably had some which were more serious and hadn’t been diagnosed.
Hoping to regain health, the railroad tycoon first went to Colton in California. Arriving in a specially fitted rail car with attendants to nurse him, he didn’t improve. Hopkins tried Yuma next. He arrived here in his rail car with his attendants in March of 1878, but it was too late. The railroad millionaire died in Yuma on March 29.
Despite Hopkins’ death, Yuma continued to enjoy a reputation as a place to regain health. When the Miner newspaper of Prescott noted that Dr. A.A. Mix had arrived in Yuma to practice medicine, it concluded, “He will reap a slender harvest professionally – the place being too healthy.”
Yuma’s small newspaper may have been partly responsible for promoting the town as a health resort. When the four-year-old daughter of Charles Baker died two days before Christmas in 1973, the Arizona Sentinel noted her death, but added the comment that Yuma was “a land of universal health.”
The town’s growing reputation as an early day health haven was even noted in Tucson. The Arizona Sentinel newspaper quoted Tucson’s Arizona Citizen when it praised Yuma for its healthful qualities. “Every issue of the Yuma papers contains notices of one or more births or marriages,” the Citizen reported, “but very seldom death. People don’t die there – in fact, they have too much pride in the town to be caught dead within its limits. Seriously, there is scarcely a healthier locality than Yuma in the United States.”
There seems little doubt that the dry climate was helpful to persons suffering from tuberculosis. The local paper regularly announced the arrival of TB victims hoping to regain health. While it seldom reported the names of those who came here and recovered, there may have been many. More often, the newspaper reported the deaths of people who died here from the disease.
Typical was a Arizona Sentinel news item about the death of Charles Weissert. A 44-year-old employee of the Central Pacific railroad from Ohio, Weissert developed TB while working in Nevada. Hoping to help his recovery, the Southern Pacific Railroad gave him employment in Yuma, but the disease took his life here on Jan. 27, 1879.
While the local newspaper usually treated sufferers with kindness, it could attack a victim who offended the editor’s sense of honor. A TB victim who learned this was S.P. Davis. He came here from Modesto with his wife in 1883. The local newspaper described Mrs. Davis as “a beautiful and accomplished lady” and noted that she gave her suffering husband “devoted attention.”
The couple were staying at the Southern Pacific Hotel as Davis regained his health. Unfortunately, his wife became seriously ill with smallpox. Yuma’s newspaper reported that as soon as Mr. Davis learned the nature of his wife’s illness, he “fled to another room and locked himself in whining and lamenting his danger.”
Davis’ wife was then moved from the hotel to avoid infecting others and was cared for in a Yuma home where she died. The local newspaper reported that Davis never once went to see her during her illness due to a “cowardly fear of infection.” The paper was also critical of him for selling her clothing before she was even buried.