Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Exactly how many of Yuma’s early residents had been first lured West by the California gold rush is impossible to determine because of a scarcity of records.
Even without complete records, there is evidence that many early Yumans went to California looking for gold. Failing, they migrated to Arizona when they heard of opportunities here.
One prominent early Yuman who was attracted to California by the gold rush was Jose Maria Redondo. Born in Sonora, he was 19 when he went to the California gold fields with members of his family in February of 1849. Although some of the family returned to Sonora after experiencing failure in the California mines, Jose remained in this country and came to Arizona in 1859, drawn by the Gila City strike.
Soon afterward, Redondo established a large ranch north of Yuma which earned him a fortune. Moving to town in the 1870s, Redondo left the ranch in his brother’s hands and became involved in several Yuma businesses. He also served in the Territorial Legislature and was mayor of Yuma when a smallpox epidemic cost him his life in 1878.
The editor and publisher of the local newspaper in the early 1870s, William Berry, was a failed 49er. Berry set out for California from Oregon in 1849 when he learned of the gold discovery. After having no success in mining, he settled in San Francisco where he began making scales to weigh gold, which he sold for $50.
Berry migrated to Prescott a few years later, but came to Yuma in 1873 to edit the town newspaper, the Arizona Sentinel. He left here in 1877.
Another prominent early Yuman lured West by the gold rush was Issac Polhamus. Born in New York City in 1828, he was working on his father’s Hudson River steamboat when he heard of the gold discovery in California. As a 49er, Polhamus tried mining along the American River without much success. When a flood washed away all of his food and equipment, he found work on a steamboat on the Sacramento River.
Polhamus’ river experience brought him to the attention of George Johnson, whose Colorado River Steam Navigation Company needed experienced sailors. Issac came here in 1856 and was soon the captain of a vessel. He remained active in the river trade for many years afterward.
It seems likely that Polhamus probably met another future Yuma resident, Hall Hanlon, while mining along the American River. Born in Pennsylvania in 1823, Hanlon was also drawn to California by the discovery of gold. While mining on the American River, his asthma became so bad he had to find a drier climate.
The search brought him to Yuma, where he lived for a few years before moving across the Colorado to create a large ranch. He later sold ranch land to a company which used his river front property as the heading for a canal to irrigate the Imperial Valley.
Andrew Jackson Keen operated a Yuma saloon in 1864. He was another ex-49er who settled here for a time. Born in New York in 1829, Keen came West because of the 1849 gold rush. What success he had in the California mines is unknown.
Keen came to Arizona in 1858. Gold was discovered just east of Yuma at Gila City that year, and that may have drawn him here. When the Gila City boom ended, Keen first found work in Yuma as a bartender and later as a livery stable operator. He moved to Tucson in 1875 after being appointed as an inspector for the Customs Service.
Lyman Smith was another 49er who lived here for a time. A native of Kentucky, Smith was drawn to California in 1850 by tales of the riches of the California mines. He remained there until 1865 when he moved to Yuma.
While living here, Smith married Isabel Ballestero and began raising a family. He was listed in the census of 1870 as a butcher with two young children, Sara and Isabel. Twelve years later, Lyman moved to Tucson to provide better educational opportunities for his children.
It’s likely that gold drew Converse Willard Rowell to Placer County in California from his native Vermont in 1850, but it isn’t certain. Although he spent several years in Arizona mining camps along the Colorado River, such as Aubrey and the San Francisco Mining District, his occupation was always listed as lawyer. Whether Rowell mined or simply assisted miners with legal problems is unknown.
By 1869, Rowell was practicing law in Yuma. He moved back to California in 1875, but would return from time to time when cases he was handling required his presence in Arizona.
Another Yuma pioneer, James Doten, was born in Massachusetts in 1815. While proof is lacking the gold rush lured him to California, it seems likely because gold drew him to Arizona in 1854. Doten joined a group of gold hunters in San Francisco that year that hoped to enrich themselves in the newly acquired Gadsden Purchase. He wrote later, “They all had high hopes of returning with untold wealth ... (but) not one of us had our hopes realized.”
Eventually settling in Yuma, Doten died here in 1884. Some of his descendants still live here.