Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
A curious story was recently found in old issues of Yuma’s pioneer Sentinel newspaper. It appeared in August 1889. The article contained the report of a fight between a Yuma County deputy sheriff, Frank Wells, and a guard at the Territorial Prison, Neal Murphy.
The local editor was careful not to take either man’s side in reporting their battle and published an account containing each man’s version. Very little information is available about Murphy, his background or how long he had been in Yuma, but Wells was here several years afterward.
When the Yuma paper published the story of the fight, it gave Murphy’s version first. This may indicate the editor believed his account over the one Wells told. However, he may have had some doubts about Murphy’s account since he gave equal space to Wells to tell his story of the altercation.
Murphy was on duty at his prison guard post on Station No. 1 near the back wall of the prison on the afternoon of Aug. 1 when he claimed he saw someone coming toward his post. He said he didn’t recognize the approaching man because he was walking with his head down. Believing that it was only someone passing by, he ignored the approaching figure until he realized the man was climbing the steps to the guard tower.
Alarmed by the intruder, Murphy claimed he demanded, “What do you want?” He said he got no answer until Wells reached the top of the ladder, and the visitor announced, “You s__ of a b____, I have come to kill you!”
The prison guard alleged that as Wells stepped onto the platform, he pulled a revolver from his holster and swung it at him in an attempt to hit him with its butt. “I warded off the blow with my arm,” Murphy claimed, but he said Wells kept trying to strike him with it.
When the effort to hit him with the butt of the gun failed, he claimed the deputy sheriff tried to shoot him with his revolver. According to the prison guard, the bullet only struck him in the arm because he was able to shove the gun to the side as Wells fired.
Murphy told the reporter that after Wells failed to shoot him, he struck him on the head with his revolver and knocked him to the floor. “Stop! Why are you trying to kill me?” he said he begged as Wells was aiming his gun at him.
Just when it seemed he was about to be executed by Wells, Murphy said that Superintendent John Behan and guard Joe Cottreal climbed up the ladder to see what was happening.
Seeing that Wells was preparing to shoot Murphy, they overpowered him and took his gun.
Wells’ version of the fight was quite different. He claimed that several nights earlier, he had a disagreement with the guard. He claimed that Murphy sent him a message on the day of the shooting that he wished to see him up on the guard station. “I climbed up there on Thursday afternoon and asked him what he wanted,” Wells said.
When he got onto the guard platform, Wells claimed he was immediately alarmed because as he walked onto the platform, Murphy was backing toward a chair where his pistol was lying.
“Don’t touch that gun,” Wells said he warned Murphy as he backed toward the weapon.
“I drew my gun and hit him so that he couldn’t get to his weapon and shoot me,” Wells told the reporter. “He then grabbed at my revolver. I was afraid he was going to kill me. To protect myself, I jerked the gun from his hand. It went off as I grabbed it, and he was wounded.”
Wells told the Sentinel reporter that after Murphy fell down on the deck after being shot, he begged not to be killed.
“I told him I wasn’t going to shoot him even though I could have a dozen times if I wanted to. I didn’t go up there to kill him,” Wells claimed. “The only reason he was injured was because I did what I had to do to protect myself.”
Superintendent Behan may not have believed Wells’ version of how guard Murphy was shot. Arrested and charged, Wells quickly produced bond money. He was released from custody to await grand jury action.
Two months later, a grand jury met. Its members must have had as much difficulty in determining who was telling the truth as the newspaper reporter. It decided to ignore the charges against Wells.