Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Yuma’s boxing fans were eager for the match between Mexican champion Tony Fuentes and “Sailor” McCarthy. Scheduled to be fought here on July 10, 1925 at the Airdome Theater, it appeared an opportunity for local fans to see two high rated pugilists in action. McCarthy was billed as the Champion heavyweight fighter of the Southwest.

