Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Yuma’s boxing fans were eager for the match between Mexican champion Tony Fuentes and “Sailor” McCarthy. Scheduled to be fought here on July 10, 1925 at the Airdome Theater, it appeared an opportunity for local fans to see two high rated pugilists in action. McCarthy was billed as the Champion heavyweight fighter of the Southwest.
The Morning Sun reported that McCarthy had been training in Phoenix in order to acclimate himself to the desert heat. On his arrival in town, he told a local reporter that he was “raring to go.”
A Sun reporter covering the boxing match wrote on July 11 that the two fighters seemed ready to give fans here a first-class bout. He wrote that when the match began, “Tony looked real mean at Sailor and Sailor looked real mean back.”
But the fight was all downhill from that point on. “Sarge,” The Sun reporter covering the match, told Yuma readers that local fight fans received “a first-class stinging” and the event was the “rankest exhibition” of a boxing match that he had witnessed in 20 years as a sports writer.
He wrote that when the two fighters met in the center of the ring, they didn’t seem intent on really fighting. “Sailor reached out and pawed at Tony,” he wrote, “who immediately swung a vicious left that missed Sailor by a foot.”
Sarge then described how Sailor McCarthy managed to stay out of Tony’s reach with the other fighter having as much chance to catch him “as an elevator man to get a job on a submarine.”
Then after avoiding his opponent for much of the first round, Sailor suddenly came close enough to Tony to receive a light tap on the chin. He fell to the canvas and stayed down to a count of nine.
By then, Yuma’s fight fans began to sense something was wrong and began to boo the boxers. Rising after the nine count, Tony rushed his opponent, forcing him into the ropes, and hit Sailor with a light blow on top of his head. Down again went the champion of the Southwest. With the boxing fans witnessing the bout yelling “fake,” the bell ending the round rang before the referee could reach the count of 10.
When the bell rang for round two, McCarthy refused to budge from his seat. His trainer then threw in a towel suggesting the fight was over. With the yelling of the boxing fans growing louder, Sailor suddenly got up from his stool and fled from the building. Tony followed and the fight was over.
Yuma’s boxing fans were outraged by the performance. One suggested going to the hotel where McCarthy was supposed to be staying and dragging him out. Concerned that the crowd’s action was getting out of hand, Yuma Police Chief Levy stepped into the ring and calmed the fans by announcing that he would arrest both fighters, their managers and the fight promoter.
Arresting the local fight promoter, Charlie Garcia, Tony Fuentes and his manager was easy enough. All of them were taken to the county jail.
But arresting Sailor McCarthy was another matter. The man who fought Fuentes wasn’t really the well-known champion of the Southwest, but instead Nick Newman posing as Sailor McCarthy.
Not all the fight fans had been taken in by the phony battle. The mayor of Mexicali, A. L. Verdugo, had come to witness the fight. When it began, he turned to the man sitting next to him and remarked, “That’s not McCarthy. That’s Nick Newman of the Imperial Valley.”
Newman had no intention of waiting around Yuma to be arrested. Leaving the ring clad only in his boxing shorts and shoes, he fled for the Colorado River bridge when he left the Airdome and was quickly across and gone.
The four men who were arrested for the phony battle quickly put up bail and were charged with breaking Arizona law by staging a faked fight. Although Newman was gone, Fuentes manager promised Police Chief Levy that Nick would appear for trial.
But Nick Newman knew better than to come back to Yuma after his performance. When the trial of the four was held in Judge Stanley’s court two days later, he wasn’t there. None of the four defendants claimed to know where he was.
In the trial which followed, fight referee Kane was called as a witness. An ex-boxer, he must have felt compelled to explain why he hadn’t stopped the obviously faked battle. “I thought about stopping the fight and telling McCarthy to start fighting,” he said in a lame explanation, “but decided to let it go a little farther.”
All four were found guilty. Each was fined $150 and given a jail sentence of 15 days. Only “Sailor” McCarthy (Nick Newman) avoided punishment.