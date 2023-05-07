Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
A joking editorial in Tucson’s Star newspaper on Jan. 22, 1884 announced, “The Territorial Prison is the only cigar factory in Arizona. It should be protected and encouraged.” But not all editors saw the activities of Yuma’s inmates as so humorous. San Francisco’s Mining Exchange paper described them as being “the upper crust of the Devil’s domain.”
The article in the Star followed with a description of a visit to the prison by authorities from the government’s Internal Revenue Service who discovered 6,900 cigars under the bed of convicted murderess May Woodman. The investigators told the Star newspaper that Yuma convicts were making the stogies and shipping them out for sale without buying the necessary tax stamps.
The editor expressed indignation that the territory’s penal institution should be allowed to become a factory for an illegal tobacco product. “This is entirely without parallel in the history of the Territory,” he wrote, “and one that has a ludicrous as well as a serious side. The idea of carrying on an illicit cigar factory in a territorial prison is something new. . .The officials state that the matter will be investigated at once...”
What role May Woodman had in the great cigar scandal is unclear. The convicts making the cigars obviously hid them in her cell because she was the only female inmate, and it appeared unlikely her quarters would be searched for contraband. Whether she was involved in making the cigars or was merely hiding them for the prisoners who were making them is unknown.
May Woodman was in the Yuma prison in 1884 for the 1883 killing of her Tombstone lover, Billy Kinsman. While awaiting trial, she gave birth to a stillborn child. Whether Kinsman was the baby’s father was never reported in the local papers.
Brought to trial a week later, she was defended by Mark Smith who later became a member of Congress from Arizona. Despite his skill, Woodman was convicted of manslaughter in May of 1883. Her attorney attempted to change the verdict by making a motion for a new trial. When the judge overruled Smith’s attempt, his client made matters worse by screaming at Judge Pinney, “May God curse you forever!”
Some of the jury wanted to convict Woodman of first degree murder, but nine on the panel would only agree to manslaughter. She got a sentence calling for her to serve a five year term in the Yuma prison.
Woodman must have felt that death was preferable to a term in Yuma’s “hellhole.” After her conviction, she attempted to kill herself by jumping head-first from the second story of the Tombstone courthouse. The effort failed because an alert officer grabbed her before she could leap over the railing.
As she was led out of the courthouse, Woodman was still determined to kill herself. She reached into the pocket of one of the guards hoping to grab his pistol. The attempt failed because he was unarmed.
While in Tombstone on May 22 awaiting transport to the Yuma Prison, Woodman attempted suicide again. After complaining that she was unable to sleep, her jailors gave her a mixture of morphine and chloride hydrate. Instead of taking it, she saved it until she believed she had enough to kill herself. Only the intervention of Tombstone’s local doctor may have prevented her death.
Transported to Yuma Prison in June of 1883, Woodman was the only female inmate. There had only been two women jailed there before her. As the only prisoner in a cell by herself, the inmates manufacturing cigars may have decided her cell was the ideal place for hiding the cigars they were making.
It appears from what was written later in the newspapers after the stogies were seized by revenue officers, that the great cigar caper was less illegal than at first reported. The two inmates who were manufacturing them first tried to make them legally.
Knowing that they needed a license to create and sell the smokes, the two applied twice for a permit to make cigars after they purchased the tobacco. When their requests were ignored, they said they didn’t sell any of the cigars because one of them was soon to be released. They said that he was going to get the permit when he got out and then sell them.
The cigar scandal involving May Woodman may have convinced some authorities that the release of the only female prisoner at Yuma was preferable to keeping her in prison for the entire five years. After receiving a petition to pardon her, Governor Frederich Tritle agreed to her release. She left the Territorial Prison on May 22, 1884 with the requirement that she leave Arizona Territory and never return.