Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

A joking editorial in Tucson’s Star newspaper on Jan. 22, 1884 announced, “The Territorial Prison is the only cigar factory in Arizona. It should be protected and encouraged.” But not all editors saw the activities of Yuma’s inmates as so humorous. San Francisco’s Mining Exchange paper described them as being “the upper crust of the Devil’s domain.”

