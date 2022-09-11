Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
What became of Jennie Hilton after she left for Alaska and the Klondike in 1898 isn’t known. Perhaps she struck gold there, just as she did here in Yuma County, but the old newspapers have no more about her after April of that year. Jennie was certainly a rarity as a 27-year-old female prospector.
Born in southern Ohio in the late 1870s, Jennie had first planned to teach school. She attended a normal school to get training and did teach for several years after her father moved the family to Stockton, Calif.
While living in Stockton, her father got Jennie interested in prospecting when he would bring home specimens of gold and silver quartz he found in the desert. Before long, she was spending her vacations in San Francisco reading all she could find on mining. The Arizona Republican Newspaper would report on April 18, 1898, that she was soon able to identify every mineral in the San Francisco Academy of Sciences. It said she was so involved in learning about mining that “her girlfriends set Jennie Hilton down for an old maid crank.”
Jennie began prospecting in Arizona soon after she visited a brother and an uncle who were living in Phoenix in 1890. Neither of them were especially interested in mining, but she eventually teased them into going into the desert with her to prospect.
It was all Jennie could wish for. She was quoted later saying, “I loved it from the day we first went out with our donkeys and camp outfit.” She must have been an odd sight out in the wilds. She wore short woolen skirts, heavy shoes, and sported a large sun bonnet as she walked beside her two donkeys.
Jennie’s first year or so as a prospector were a loss. She found nothing in the mountain areas near Phoenix. Along with her brother and uncle, they decided to make Globe their headquarters and try the mountain areas around there next. The town had a bad reputation then, and at the time, there were only two women living there. Like their earlier expeditions in the areas around Phoenix, the trio had no success there either.
From there, they went to the Prescott area. Prospecting the mountains during the summer, Jennie gave it up in the winter months and opened an assay office in town. “Her method of making assays was liked,” the Republican reported, “and the miners had confidence in her statements of the values of ores.”
Jennie closed the assay office in Prescott after her brother returned to town and told her he had been to the Harqua Hala Mountain area north of Yuma. He said it had the best indications of gold he had ever seen. That was all Jennie needed to close the assay office and head for the Harqua Halas with her uncle, her brother, and two donkeys.
The area was, at that time, one of the most prosperous mining regions of the Southwest. It was about 20 miles east of the Colorado River and 70 miles north of Yuma. The gold found there was in dark red quartz.
The trio tramped the desert area for several weeks hoping to locate a good claim. They found several that seemed worthwhile and spent days digging into them looking for a good vein. Jennie’s brother soon became discouraged, but the uncle stuck with her, believing they would soon have success.
The pair drilled and blasted rock from their claims, pounding the broken pieces to dust in their iron mortars. One claim soon seemed more likely than the others to produce quantities of gold, so they began digging a shaft into it. It eventually went down 20 feet into the earth and the ore looked promising.
Convinced they found a mine worth selling, Jennie left to hunt for a buyer while her uncle remained at the site to guard the mine. No one in San Francisco seemed interested in looking at their claim, so Jennie went to Salt Lake City looking for a buyer.
She had better luck there. Two miners agreed to go with her to examine the claim. They liked what they saw and agreed to buy it for $60,000 if they worked it several weeks and were satisfied with the results. They were, and Jennie sold it to them.
Soon afterward, the Arizona Republican announced that Jennie was headed for Alaska. She had joined a group of people who formed a mining association and were bound for the Klondike. The paper said she agreed to spend at least two years looking for gold there with the group.
Nothing afterward appeared about Jennie in the Phoenix paper. It would be interesting to know what success, if any, she had in the far north.