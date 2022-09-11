Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

What became of Jennie Hilton after she left for Alaska and the Klondike in 1898 isn’t known. Perhaps she struck gold there, just as she did here in Yuma County, but the old newspapers have no more about her after April of that year. Jennie was certainly a rarity as a 27-year-old female prospector.

