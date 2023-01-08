Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Irishmen by the thousands migrated to the United States after a potato famine struck their country in the late 1840s.
Whether that was what brought George Martin to the United States in 1851 isn’t known, but it seems a likely possibility. A biography by A. Martin Ronstadt, his great-grandson, reports the family owned much land there, so the famine may have caused both George and his brother, Louis, to leave the stricken country.
George was well-educated for an immigrant of that period. He had attended a private school in Dublin and been apprenticed to a doctor before leaving Ireland. He was 19 when the ship carrying him to America arrived in New York.
Many arriving immigrants in the United States could find immediate employment in the army in the 1850s, and Martin enlisted for five years soon after his arrival.
As a member of Company D of the 2nd Infantry, he soon found himself on a vessel bound for California.
When it arrived in the area recently acquired from Mexico, his company was sent on to Fort Yuma. The army post across the river from Yuma was his home until he was discharged in 1856.
There were no army post exchange stores at that time; in their place was a civilian storekeeper known as a sutler. George quickly found employment as a civilian managing the sutler store at Fort Yuma. Records show he held that job from 1856 until 1859.
When gold was discovered near Yuma at Gila City, Martin realized the miners would need a store to avoid the trip to Yuma. He opened one which sold general merchandise, and operated it there until the Gila City placer boom died in 1861.
A new opportunity arose when King Woolsey asked him to join in the purchase of a ranch at Agua Caliente. It contained hot water springs which would later be used by sufferers, but it appears the pair only raised cattle there which were sold for meat at Fort Yuma.
Martin may have realized that Fort Yuma’s demand for beef would decline with the end of the Civil War, with many of the soldiers from the army post gone. He sold his share in the ranch to Woolsey in 1865 and soon found employment as the manager of the Hooper and Company Store in Yuma.
Yuma was then becoming a difficult place to live. Frequent killings finally compelled law-abiding citizens to take action in April 1866. When two outlaw types, Jack Hewing and Joe Bowers, murdered a wagon master, the other citizens decided to form a vigilance committee and punish them.
Martin was a member of the group which tried both men and found them guilty. They hanged Hewing from a mesquite tree. Since Bowers was only an accomplice in the crime, the committee sent him to Los Angeles, where there were outstanding warrants against him.
It was while employed by Hooper that George realized the growing village of Yuma needed a drugstore. He opened the first on Main Street in 1872. It not only sold medicine needed by people, but it soon contained the town’s first lending library, which he installed in 1876.
George married Delphina Redondo the year he opened his Yuma drugstore. The couple eventually raised a family of five girls and a boy.
As a leading citizen of the growing town, Martin decided to run for the position of county supervisor and was elected. He served several terms in that position, and also was chosen as a town councilman and later as the county treasurer.
Despite his promising career as a Yuma politician, the position of county treasurer eventually caused him to leave Yuma for Tucson. In the November election of 1882, Martin was opposed by Althee Lorette when he ran for re-election. When the voting officials declared Lorette the winner by a few votes, Martin alleged that his opponent had bribed the officials who counted the ballots.
Believing he was cheated, Martin refused to vacate the treasurer’s office. Perhaps unsure about what the result of his action might be, he let the county bills go unpaid.
The supervisors eventually had to act. They decided that Lorette had been legally elected. Only then did Martin vacate the treasurer’s office.
The local Sentinel newspaper didn’t explain why George Martin decided to leave Yuma in early 1884, but it seems likely that his anger over losing his position as county treasurer may have been the reason. He kept his Yuma drugstore open with a manager, but moved with his family to Tucson.
Martin opened a drugstore in Tucson which had to compete with the one created by Charles Meyer in 1858. It was on the southeast corner of Church Plaza at 32 W. Camp St., which is now Broadway, and was successful from the start. When he installed a soda fountain in 1888, it was the first in an Arizona drugstore.
Martin continued running the Tucson drugstore until his wife’s death in 1904. Soon afterward, a son took over management, and George retired to California. He died there in 1907 at age 75.