Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Pete Badillo had two unique distinctions. He not only claimed to have six toes on his feet, but was also the first sheriff of the area that became Yuma County.
It can’t be accurately claimed that Pete was the county’s first sheriff because the county didn’t really come into existence until 1864. But Badillo was the sheriff at La Paz in 1862 before the county was created. He had been elected sheriff on Oct. 18, 1862, while the territory was under the martial law of Army Gen. James Carleton.
Located north of Yuma, the town of La Paz had come into existence with the discovery of gold placers and within months had a population of nearly 1,500. When the gold was gone within two years, it became a ghost town and disappeared.
“Six-toed” Pete, as Badillo was known, was first reported on in Arizona by San Francisco’s Alta California newspaper. It claimed on July 30, 1862, that a camp of prospective miners bound for La Paz encountered a man who claimed to possess six toes.
“I cannot of my own knowledge and belief swear that Pete is the actual possessor of an extra member on his feet,” the traveler wrote, “but Pete has studied human nature sufficiently to know that welcome news makes a welcome guest.”
The welcome news which Pete relates was that the Arizona area for which they were bound contained a wealth in gold. He had some gold which he showed the travelers. The newspaper commented that Pete’s display caused a rage in “the Red River fever” with the travelers eager to get on their way to the Colorado River settlement and find their own gold mine.
But the gold fever quickly evaporated when the travelers related Pete’s tales to others who soon arrived at the camp, including a half-brother of the Los Angeles sheriff. When one of the new arrivals, Jose Sanchez, heard what Pete had been telling others about the gold around La Paz, he became angry and went to where Badillo was camped.
“I gave him Jessie,” Sanchez said. “Pete had been loafing around La Paz trying to get Mexicans to play a game of monte with him so he could get their coin, cash and gold dust.”
His monte games must have been profitable because Pete was still in La Paz in October of 1862 when the mining camp held its first election. Badillo ran for sheriff and was elected, with Francisco Figueroa also selected as a sheriff. The election results were forwarded to Fort Yuma where Col. George Bowie was in command and presumably responsible for the region.
How much longer Pete remained in La Paz is unknown or what he actually accomplished as a law officer. The next reference this writer found about Badillo appeared in Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel newspaper on Sept. 14, 1878. He was no longer living in La Paz, and was instead residing in San Rafael, Baja Calif., where he was reported to have a business.
The news story suggests Pete had earlier been involved in a revolution in Mexico during which he had killed Jose Valdez. It claimed that when Valdez’ son learned of his father’s murder, he announced that he planned to kill Badillo.
As Badillo was walking from his business to his home on the evening of Sept. 4, young Valdez, who was crouched in a corner nearby, opened fire on Pete with his six-shooter.
One bullet cut a hole in Pete’s jacket, but caused no injury. A second sliced a hole in his hat, taking off some of Badillo’s hair, but the other two missed the target. Valdez then fled the scene. Pete took his escape calmly and accused others of egging young Valdez into trying to kill him.
Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel newspaper of Jan. 18, 1879, had a report that Pete was involved in the robbery of a Mexican customs house on the border near San Diego. The news story claimed that he managed to steal $600 from the site.
Tucson’s Arizona Citizen immediately disputed the local paper’s story, claiming that Badillo had been there at the time of the robbery where he was being treated by a doctor for an accidental gunshot injury. It reported that Pete’s enemies concocted the tale of his involvement.
Badillo lived in Pima County for many years afterward until 1904. When age began to take its toll, he went to live with a son near Santa Monica. He died there in 1919.