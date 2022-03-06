Editor’s Note: This column was published in 2006, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
In its early years, Yuma’s only newspaper was the Arizona Sentinel, which was published by John Dorrington, a Civil War veteran. It had been created by C.L. Minor in March of 1872 as a weekly. When J. Fletcher Knapp bought the paper in 1880, he edited it for a year and then named John Dorrington as editor, a position Dorrington would occupy until 1911.
Dorrington had continued in the Army when the conflict ended by serving on frontier duty in Colorado. He eventually tired of the military life, and after serving for a time as a sheriff in Nebraska settled in La Paz, then the Yuma County seat. He found employment there as clerk in the district court.
The town had been created by the discovery of placer gold. When the gold was gone and with La Paz becoming a ghost town, Dorrington moved on to growing Yuma in 1871. He was 53 years old when he arrived here.
Dorrington’s early years in Yuma weren’t entirely peaceful, if the Sentinel was correct. When the county supervisors met in March of 1872, it reported that George Martin introduced a resolution requiring Dorrington to pay to the board warrants which he said Dorrington had gotten through misrepresentation. It appears they belonged to Yumans who died. Dorrington responded that he held no warrants that weren’t due to him, but the supervisors ordered them paid.
Dorrington was in trouble again three months later when District Attorney Clarence Gray charged him with taking money from persons seeking naturalization papers. He denied the charge, but was convicted and fined $200. Two months later, he was charged with taking $20 from a trial witness, but it was dismissed on appeal.
Very little appeared in the Sentinel about Dorrington again for nearly a decade until 1881 when Knapp bought the newspaper and named Dorrington editor. The journal had full control of the Yuma market for the next 15 years.
The pioneer journal’s first serious challenge didn’t come until 1896 when the Yuma Sun came into existence. The Sun was the brainchild of Mulford Winsor, who had been working as a printer for the Sentinel.
Born in Kansas in 1874, Winsor was a natural in the newspaper business because his father had been editor of the Jewell City Republican, where he had the opportunity to learn the printing trade.
Winsor’s family had moved in 1885 to Arkansas, where he attended high school and also had the opportunity to practice the printsetting skills he had learned earlier.
After seven years, the family moved to Prescott in Arizona Territory, but Winsor decided to seek his fortune in Yuma after living in Prescott for three years. At the age of 21, he arrived in Yuma seeking employment as a print setter, which he soon found working for Yuma’s pioneer Arizona Sentinel newspaper.
Jones Osborn, a former editor and publisher of The Yuma Daily Sun and the source of this newspaper history, has reported that typesetters who could assemble the type rapidly were known as “swifts” and were much in demand by newspapers. Type was set by hand in those days, with the setter removing each letter from a case and placing it in its proper place to assemble the story being reported.
This writer set some type as a high school student in the print shop, but as my readers may guess, he never became a “swift.” But before Winsor had been setting type for very long, he had earned that title.
Several years ago, an article by Osborn reported that Winsor was setting type for the Sentinel one day in 1896 when Dorrington complained that he wasn’t working rapidly enough. Although he was only 22 and the publisher was a much older man, Winsor found the criticism very offensive.
He responded to Dorrington by punching his employer in the face. It floored his boss.
Rather than wait for the firing he probably knew would follow, Winsor walked from the printing office without so much as a farewell. Knowing what he knew about the newspaper publishing business, he decided the Sentinel could use a challenger. He began propositioning Yuma businessmen about starting a competing newspaper, and soon had enough promises of financial support to start the Yuma Sun.
The Sun first came into print as a weekly newspaper on April 10, 1896. It was a weekly for nearly 10 years before it began publishing as a daily, which it has continued to be ever since.
