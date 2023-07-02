Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
If you are a dog lover – as this columnist is – you will probably be angered by this account of how an army mascot, Old Butch, was murdered after traveling 1,000 miles with the Union troops of the California Column in 1862 and 1863 during America’s Civil War.
Nothing is known about Butch’s ancestry or breed, but he was a beloved friend of the Union soldiers. Originally the pet of regular army soldiers in San Diego, they turned the dog over to the volunteer troops of the California Column when they were ordered to the east. The volunteers had been recruited in the Golden State after most of the regular soldiers were ordered to the east, where they would fight the battles which brought the war to a successful conclusion.
Led by Gen. James Carleton, the California Column would eventually cross Arizona and New Mexico to drive out Confederates from Texas who had entered Arizona and occupied Tucson. There was fear that if the Southern troops were not driven back to Texas, they might eventually conquer California.
Old Butch was with the troops as they crossed the desert toward Fort Yuma early in 1862. The dog was the mascot of Company G of the 4th U.S. Infantry. The troops and their canine friend had been ordered to Fort Yuma to prevent the anticipated Confederate invasion of California.
Born around 1853, the dog at Fort Yuma in 1862 had first been adopted as their pet by regular army troops from Company I stationed at San Diego. How he later came to be the mascot of G Company of the California Volunteers at Fort Yuma isn’t known.
Lt. William Thompson’s howitzer company eventually took responsibility for the care and feeding of Butch. Private Charles O’Brien was the individual assigned to make sure that the mascot was fed. It was later claimed that Old Butch was always present at guard mounts, parades and musters held by the company.
How long Company G remained at Fort Yuma isn’t known, but before long, the men and their mascot were on the trail toward Tucson with the intention of driving Confederates occupying the town back toward Texas. One can imagine the dog had a great time traveling with the soldiers, chasing rabbits and other creatures as the company marched east.
When the California soldiers got to the Old Pueblo, they found the Confederates were already gone. Still, their temporary stop in Tucson may have given Old Butch an opportunity to socialize with some females of his species.
Before long, Company I and their mascot were marching east toward Apache Pass where the retreating Confederates were encamped. The pass became the site of a fight with Southern troops. On the losing side of the conflict, the Rebels fled east when it ended.
What Butch did during the battle wasn’t reported, but it may have caused him some canine sorrow – if such feelings exist. Private O’Brien, his special friend, was killed there.
Butch also was wounded in the Apache Pass battle, somehow losing a toe during the fight. The sources don’t report whether he was issued a Purple Heart as is common for battle injuries in our time.
The march then continued eastward from Apache Pass. The Column reached Las Cruces on March 27, 1862. Continuing from there on toward Texas, by April the soldiers and their mascot arrived in El Paso. After traveling over a thousand miles from San Diego, Old Butch had become a true Army veteran.
The dog met his sad end on April 30, 1863. An officer discovered Old Butch dead. Someone had shot the animal in the stomach.
First Sgt. George Hand reported the killing in the diary he kept on May 6, 1863. He wrote that Butch was shot by an officer, but offered no proof it was true.
It seems likely that Sgt. Hand did know who killed the dog because his diary reported Butch “was shot like a common cur by a damned villain who now wears the badge of rank which he disgraced.” He ended his diatribe against the dog’s killer with the wish, “May he never get out of this country (alive)!”