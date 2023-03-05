Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
There were some definite advantages in being one of the first to settle in a frontier community like Yuma in the 1850s.
Louis Jaeger, who arrived here in 1851, is a good example. He took over the Colorado River ferry and operated it until the Southern Pacific Railroad arrived in 1877 and bought him out. Another less known early Yuma settler who became wealthy was George Hooper.
Born in Norfolk, Va., in 1826, Hooper joined the Army when the Mexican war broke out in 1846. When it ended in 1848, he found employment helping survey the new border between the United States and Mexico.
When a dispute broke out over Boundary Commissioner John Russell Bartlett’s waste of money during the survey, Hooper quit. Soon afterward, Bartlett was out of money and the survey halted. It was later completed by another commissioner.
With his boundary survey job over, Hooper found new employment as the army post sutler or storekeeper at Fort Yuma. In the diary he kept, Maj. Samuel Heintzleman noted on Aug. 8, 1852, “Hooper took a barrel of whiskey to his store and had some men to work there, and they got drunk.”
Yuma, first known as Arizona City, came into existence soon afterward. Sarah Bowman, a woman many knew as “the Great Western,” was somewhat responsible for starting it. She had been cooking for some of the officers at the fort when the authorities in San Diego threatened to take two orphan girls away from her that she was raising. To prevent their seizure, she moved across the Colorado, and Yuma had its start.
As Yuma sprang into existence, George Hooper realized that he also could make money there operating a store for the hundreds of California-bound people crossing the Colorado. He continued operating his sutler store, but bought the structure that Sarah’s husband had built for her across the river. He opened a store in two rooms of the four-room adobe while the steamboat company used the other two for its headquarters. It was located at the foot of Main Street near today’s senior center.
With Jack Hinton as his partner, he began to prosper. Not only were the two involved in merchandising, but also in mining. San Francisco’s Daily Evening Bulletin noted on May 15, 1857, that they discovered a rich silver mine about 45 miles north of Yuma.
Ten months later, the same paper reported that the partners had nine tons of ore aboard a steamboat bound for the mouth of the river. It claimed they were getting assays of between $35,000 to $40,000 a ton. In a letter George wrote to a friend in San Diego in November 1858, he reported they were employing 27 men in their silver mine.
Although he was becoming wealthy with his two stores and in silver mining, Hooper wasn’t completely satisfied with living conditions in pioneer Yuma. In a letter to a San Diego friend, Ames, on Nov. 13, 1858, he wrote, “I would be very glad to get out of this country.”
A Colorado River flood which nearly drowned Yuma in January of 1862 hit Hooper’s business hard. By then, he had built an adobe warehouse some 140 feet in length in Yuma. It collapsed when the Colorado flooded the riverfront area and destroyed the merchandise he stored there. A San Francisco newspaper reporting on the flood named Hooper’s store first when listing $30,000 in losses caused by the rising water.
With Hooper’s strong financial resources, his mercantile business quickly recovered. When the first Territorial election was held in 1864, his Yuma store was listed as the polling place. Within a year, he opened a new store at Maricopa Wells, which was managed by Henry Grinnell.
Before another year had passed, a newspaper reported he was one of the partners in a “Yuma Mining Company” which had been incorporated in San Francisco. Gen. Irwin McDowell and Maj. R.W. Kirkham were involved with him.
George brought his two brothers, Joseph and William, into his growing business in 1867. Feeling certain they would carefully run the thriving business, he left Arizona to visit relatives in the East.
Before his return, another river flood swept downtown Yuma. Reporting on it, Prescott’s Arizona Miner newspaper noted on July 27 that it caused “the total destruction of Arizona City (Yuma) including warehouses, stores, a bowling alley, saloons, a hotel and houses ... Only Hooper, Hinton and Company’s store and residence were uninjured.” The earlier flood may have taught Hooper a important lesson about flood protection.
After Hooper’s return from the East and with the wealth he had accumulated, George no longer felt obliged to personally oversee his Arizona stores. Leaving management in the hands of his brothers, he moved to San Francisco, where he became the president of the First National Gold Bank. He died there in August 1901.