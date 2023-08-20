Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The winter visitor residents of the Foothills probably don’t realize that just a few miles south of their village was once a busy mining camp.
Named Fortuna after a nearby mine, the village began its existence about 1896. It was nearly dead by the summer of 1901 when the ore body was lost.
The ghost town is now located on the Marine Corps Gunnery Range, and access to the ruins can be obtained only from the Marine Corps. A visit is hardly worthwhile since all that is left of the town which once had nearly 300 residents are a few cement foundations.
Fortuna came into existence as result of the discovery of gold at the south end of the Gila Mountains in 1894. Three local ranchers were camping for the night and built a fire to keep warm. The next morning one of them noticed melted metal which had been freed from a rock by their fire. Convinced it was gold, they decided the rock had tumbled earlier from a nearby arroyo. They searched the gully and found the Fortuna ore vein.
Charles Lane, who earlier promoted California’s Angel Camp mines, eventually bought the claims and serious mining began. A town sprang up which took the Fortuna name. By 1900 it contained about 300 residents.
The town’s violent reputation began in October of 1897 when Jose Rodriguez shot and killed Juan Juaves, who was drinking in one of the saloons that sprang up in the camp. Summoned to the doorway by Rodriguez, Juaves was shot twice as he stepped from the entrance. He died within minutes.
Rodriguez fled west after the killing to a railroad construction camp about 40 miles from Yuma. County Sheriff Mel Greenleaf trailed Rodriguez and arrested him. Charged with murder, he was convicted and imprisoned.
Fortuna had another saloon killing more than a year later. It involved a sometime law man, Pete Burke. Left in charge of the establishment, Burke was known for his volatile temper. Eleven years earlier, he had been tried for killing a Mexican stage driver. He escaped punishment when the coroner decided the killing was justifiable.
Appointed as a constable in 1894, Pete added another notch to his gun when he killed Ramon Revara, who had been accused of a stabbing. Burke found Revara sleeping under a mesquite tree by the Gila River and shot him. Pete said afterward that he shot him because Revara attacked with a knife while he was attempting to arrest him.
The 1899 saloon killing followed after Pete was left in charge of the drinking establishment. When Burke demanded payment of a bill owed by Guadalupe Rosales, who said the sum Pete was demanding was incorrect, Rosales said he would pay when the owner returned.
When Rosales suddenly moved his right hand, Pete thought he was drawing a gun. He reacted by shooting Guadalupe in the chest. As the wounded man crawled for the doorway, Burke shot him again. The victim died instantly. The killing was excused by law enforcement partly because Rosales had earlier served time in jail for a stabbing.
Pete Burke would be shot to death at Picacho three years later after he wildly fired his weapon, killing a man named Lopez. The victim’s brother got revenge afterward by shooting Burke and fleeing to safety in Mexico.
There was another killing at Fortuna the same year, but details are not available. The Phoenix Republican newspaper reported the victim was Plutarca Acosta, but it gave no details of his death.
Still another Fortuna saloon killing in 1900 resulted in the death of Sabes Mascarro. The Phoenix newspaper which reported his death blamed it on Luiz Leivas. It said the two men were rivals for the affections of the same woman.
Trouble began on a Sunday in September when Mascarro got drunk and decided to get rid of Leivas. The two had earlier threatened one another, which caused Fortuna mine officials to place them on different shifts to keep them apart.
Both men had finished working on a day in September when Mascarro found Leivas sitting in Husong’s Saloon at Fortuna. He suddenly lunged at Leivas with his knife.
Leivas suspected Sabes might come after him with his knife and took the precaution of arming himself with a pistol. When Mascarro came at him with the knife, Leivas fired two shots. One missed, but the other struck Mascarro in the neck. He fell dead on the floor.
With Leivas regarded by the authorities as a peaceful citizen, they decided the killing was justifiable and took no action against him.
Five months later, the ore vein at Fortuna was lost, and Lane ended his mining operations.