Editor’s note: This column was published in 2007, and is reprinted today as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history.
Considering how many men and women spent years in the Yuma Territorial Prison with some dying there, it does seem possible spirits might haunt the old place. That was what Troy Taylor at least believed when he wrote his “Haunted Arizona” story in 2001, which this writer found posted on the Internet.
Taylor did cite Yuma’s prison as being “very humane” and a “model institution” that provided inmates with hospital treatment and educational opportunities. It also had the first public library in Arizona Territory. Visitors were even permitted to check out books from the site.
In addition, one of the earliest electrical generators operated there, which not only provided light for cell blocks, but ventilation as well.
Prison escape attempts weren’t taken lightly by the guards. A ball and chain was attached to the inmate afterward, which made future freedom without an official release seem unlikely.
First opened in 1876, the prison eventually served as a temporary home for 3,069 persons, of whom 29 were female. It continued in operation until it was finally closed in 1909, and the inmates were moved to a new facility in Florence.
The buildings were then used for several years as a high school, which partly explains why the teams from the present Yuma High use the name “Criminals.” For several years afterward, migrants used the abandoned buildings for temporary lodging as they passed through the area. Unemployed homeless persons sometimes found shelter there as well.
The passage of time slowly began to take its toll on the buildings as fires and Yuma’s hot weather did their damage. Along with that, some Yuma residents saw the place as a source for free building materials. Only later did it become the museum that preserves much of it now.
However, despite staff efforts to keep the prison modern, there are stories suggesting the prison facility contained the presence of spirits, which at times, did strange things. The old institution’s dark cell was the source of some of the ghost stories. Inmates who broke prisoner rules were sometimes locked up in there.
Taylor’s article reported that a museum employee, Linda Offeney, told him she once sensed a spirit in one of the cells, which gave her a fright. She also described a picture she owned showing a female visitor visiting the site in the 1930s. It also contained a ghostly image.
Offeney was also the source of a report that when a writer for Arizona Highways magazine was going to write a story about the old prison, she came to Yuma and asked for the opportunity to spend two days there locked and chained in the dark cell with only bread and water provided. The staff agreed, placing a blanket across the door to the cell to block out light.
The volunteer incarceration was very short-lived. She was only there for a few hours before she began yelling for her release. Asked why she wanted out so soon, she said that someone else was in the cell with her. While the story does seem strange, there are claims that two inmates who spent time in the dark cell became so insane they had to be transferred from there to the mental asylum in Phoenix.
Taylor’s prison article suggested that other odd things sometimes happened. Among them were lights that turned on and off without human help and money from the gift shop cash register that suddenly took flight into the air and then returned to the drawer.
Despite its reputation today, which is somewhat exaggerated by stories told about it, Yuma’s prison was probably not a bad place to be incarcerated if southwest Arizona’s hot summers can be ignored. Most inmates had some free time, which some used to make small items that were sold at bazaars on Sunday following church services for the prisoners. In addition, no one was ever executed here because that was a responsibility of county government.
If an inmate could withstand the fierce heat of southwest Arizona and use his free time to read some of the books available from the prison library, a term in Yuma’s Territorial Prison was probably somewhat bearable.