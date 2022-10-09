Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
If folks in Yuma believed the town would survive the stock market crash of 1929 and the closing of a local bank in 1930 without being badly hurt, they must have changed their minds by 1931. Bad news was a steady diet.
An indication that even Yuma’s Morning Sun newspaper was affected appeared on Nov. 11 with the announcement that it was reducing its yearly subscription price by $1. More significant was its announcement that it would reduce the fee by $1.50 for farmers who brought in a sack of produce which would be used to feed the unemployed.
Farmer J.W. Beauvais was the first to take advantage of the offer. He delivered a gunny sack of peanuts to the paper in return for the reduction. Two days later, the Sun reported a steady stream of farmers appearing at its office to take advantage of the offer.
Yuma had one advantage not enjoyed by California. It took less than a day to secure a marriage license here and get married while California couples had to wait five days to marry until a blood test declared them disease free. It brought a steady stream of couples to Yuma including Hollywood actors and actresses.
There weren’t enough hurried visits by movie stars and others to get married here to solve Yuma’s economic problems, but it was a distraction. Among the notables arriving to tie the knot in 1931 was Gloria Swanson who had been married in Yuma once before. Another was Stewart Erwin who married actress June Collyer on July 22. Actress June MacCloy, star of the RKO series “Gold Digger,” wed the son of a New York financier on Nov. 12. Actress Myra Marsh married widower John Van Pelt six days later.
Aside from stories about well-known film stars coming here to get married, the news was grim. Serious unemployment conditions were highlighted in January with a demand by some that Yuma County no longer employ married women whose husbands could support them. Wisely, the supervisors refused to act after receiving petitions from 430 opposed people.
That unemployment was beginning to seriously affect the local economy was evident when a local organization, Associated Charities, reported on Jan. 17 that it was feeding between 150 to 200 people a day. It produced the meals at the amazingly cheap cost of 4 cents each. Several weeks later it announced that it had fed 9,613 people since Dec. 16, 1930.
Another indication of the growing plight of the unemployed was a rush on the office of the Yuma Veterans Bureau in early March. In 1924 Congress passed a bill which created a bonus for World War I vets payable in 1945. When the Depression deepened, Congress voted to permit ex-soldiers to borrow up to 50 percent of the promised money. Yuma’s Sun reported the local veterans office was swamped as soon as the bill became law.
As the year progressed, employment news worsened. The United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome closed on May 31 with copper prices hovering between seven and nine cents a pound. The following month, Yuma laid off eight city employees in a cost cutting measure designed to save $700 a month. More bad news arrived in mid-July with the announcement that the state was closing five border inspection stations. Fifty men lost their jobs. Newspapers heaped blame on Governor Hunt for eliminating $220,000 from the appropriation used to operate them. After intense criticism, he restored more than $33,000 to the agency. The Yuma station and three others reopened in October.
By December, economic conditions were bleak with California especially badly hurt. Los Angeles was reporting that it was unable to care for as many as 1,000 unemployed men who were descending on that city each day. Imperial County tried to help by creating a jobless camp near Laguna Dam. Designed to provide food and shelter for 250 unemployed men, they were required to pass a physical exam. Those chosen were put to work building a road to be used during construction of the All American Canal.
California’s problem with the influx of jobless men soon affected Yuma. When its governor announced in December that the state would begin refusing entry to the jobless, local officials quickly deduced that Yuma would become flooded by people turned away at the border. They were right.
Despite the gloom caused by economic conditions in December, Yuma wasn’t ready to give up. The local American Legion hosted a Friday evening movie at the Yuma Theatre. It sold tickets to the show to raise money to help needy local families. In addition, children under 12 who donated a can of food were admitted to a Legion sponsored matinee the next morning which featured a Joe E. Brown Movie, “Local Boy Makes Good.”
The Yuma Elks Lodge pitched in by distributing food boxes to needy families two days before Christmas.
That’s the way it was as Yuma prepared to face 1932.