Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Most early residents of Arizona Territory carried weapons, but drawing them too quickly in a dispute could prove deadly. This is the conclusion which might have been reached by the friends of Hyman Mannassee in 1875.
One of the early American residents of Arizona Territory, Mannassee was here at least as early as 1864 when he was named as a merchant in La Paz, a mining town north of Yuma. Now a ghost town with little remaining to suggest its existence, mining was why La Paz came into being. When the placer gold was gone, its residents, including Mannassee, moved to other places.
While living in the mining town, Mannassee was listed as one of the contributors toward the Woolsey second expedition against the Apache Indians. He helped support the three-month journey into Apache territory that cost the lives of several of the men involved in the foray, but also took many Apache lives. Mannassee provided the pioneer Indian fighters with forty pounds of coffee as well as four pounds of gunpowder for their war on the natives.
Mannassee formed a partnership with Julius Goldwater while in La Paz, and they moved their business to Wickenburg when the mining town began to die. Whether or not the two had a falling out isn’t known, but they ended their joint venture in 1869.
The 36-year-old merchant was named postmaster at Wickenburg in 1870 and held that position while he was operating his store. His business must have prospered because he then resigned the postal position in 1872 to open a branch store in Phoenix.
But the Phoenix store soon proved to be a mistake. It was probably too early for it to succeed in the small town that would eventually become the largest city in Arizona. He closed it after only a few years to concentrate his business energies in Wickenburg.
Mannassee was well-liked by his customers, who described him as a square dealer, and his Wickenburg store was prospering when his hot temper cost him his life on April 20, 1875.
A disagreement in the store with Mexican freighter Jesus Amado led to a heated argument between them. The freighter had earlier agreed he would transport some hides to Ehrenburg for the merchant and buy some barley from his store.
Accounts of their argument suggest Amado felt Mannassee was overcharging him for the barley and decided not to buy it. Mannassee got hostile when Amado refused to buy the grain, which in turn caused Amado to announce he was backing out of his agreement to carry the hides to Ehrenburg.
That angered Mannassee, who told the freighter that he was a liar because he earlier agreed he would carry the hides. Insulted, Amado responded by striking Mannassee in the face. Realizing what he did without thinking about how the storekeeper might react, Amado decided he was in trouble and it was a good time to flee.
It was a choice made too late. Mannassee seized a pistol and fired two shots at Amado. In fear for his life, Amado ran to his wagon to get a gun. Going back into the store, he saw Mannassee loading his shotgun. Amado fired one shot at the storekeeper, hitting him in the back.
Mannassee was dead within an hour. Realizing the seriousness of what he had done, Amado fled for the border and was soon out of the country. As far as is known, he was never apprehended or punished for the killing.