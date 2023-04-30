Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Yuma’s Examiner Newspaper on May 16, 1913, carried a sad note about a former Arizonan John J. Gosper. It reported his death in a county hospital in Los Angeles where his life ended as a penniless patient.
Gosper had served Arizona Territory as its governor from Oct. 11, 1881, until March 8, 1882, when Frederich Tritle was appointed by President Chester Arthur.
Gosper became the temporary governor because his predecessor, John Charles Fremont, found New York City more comfortable than Arizona Territory. Supposedly, Fremont left Arizona to buy military supplies which could be used to fight Apaches. But once there, he made no effort to return to Arizona.
Gosper had been serving as Arizona’s secretary since 1879. In an official report which he was required to submit to the Secretary of the Interior, John suggested that Fremont either be required to return to Arizona or resign as governor.
That Gosper wanted the position the absent governor held seems indisputable. In August of 1879, Gosper gave a Tucson newspaper a letter he received from a doctor responsible for Arizona patients in a California insane asylum. It contained the complaint that the physician was unable to communicate with Governor Fremont, which suggested his absence was hurtful to some.
Gosper added to his efforts to be named Arizona’s governor in a letter he wrote to President Garfield on March 17, 1881. It suggested that he be appointed governor in place of the often-absent Fremont.
Gosper complained he was performing the responsibilities of Governor Fremont more than half the time because the governor was gone from Arizona so much. Aware of President Garfield’s record as a volunteer Union War veteran who rose to the rank of major general, he added the information, “I was a volunteer in the Union service, and left a sacrifice upon the battlefield, my left leg, and am now using a wooden one as a substitute.”
Gosper added to his suggestion with the claim that 12 of the 16 territorial newspapers favored him becoming governor.
The Arizona Miner newspaper of Prescott wasn’t among the 12 who wanted him as governor. Its editor, Charles Beach, hated Gosper and believed he was corrupt.
Commenting on the possibility that Gosper might be named governor, Beach declared his opposition in an editorial on Nov. 10, 1881.
“Mr. Gosper has not the least qualification for the place.” Beach wrote. “He is unlettered and can’t write ten words grammatically. He cannot spell, punctuate, or present a document of a public nature in an enlightened and correct manner.”
Beach had become a critic while Gosper was serving as the territorial secretary. In October of 1880, he filed charges against Gosper alleging that he stole $550 from the Interior Department by inflating a bill for supplies.
His news story also claimed Gosper charged the government for twice as many journals as the territory actually received and billed for twice as many copies of the laws as he really distributed.
Gosper defended himself against Beach by suggesting the editor had a shady past. He wrote a letter to President Arthur, accusing Beach of having been arrested earlier for attacking a woman by hitting her with a chair, of having a gambling problem, and of being the father of an illegitimate child.
Beach perhaps suspected that Gosper would be named as governor if someone else of importance didn’t suggest he wanted the position. He was pleased to learn that Thomas Butler, the territorial treasurer, wanted the job.
The Miner newspaper quickly announced its support for Butler calling him a refined gentleman who had much knowledge about Arizona and its problems. A letter Beach wrote to President Chester Arthur announced, “We present the name of Hon. T.J. Butler as the man most fitting for the position of Governor.”
Fremont finally resigned on Oct. 11, 1881. With him gone, Territorial Secretary Gosper became the acting governor. It was a troublesome time to assume that position because of the problem Arizona was having with outlaw types often described as “cowboys.”
The desperadoes were largely cattle thieves who butchered stolen animals, and sold the meat to restaurants, hotels, and saloons. A common belief was that law officers were being paid by the outlaws to ignore their crimes.
As the governor, Gosper wanted the army cavalry companies stationed in Arizona to help arrest the robbers. The use of army troops required presidential approval which finally came in May of 1882, but by then Gosper was no longer governor.
Gosper’s career as Arizona’s chief executive was short-lived. It lasted only from Oct. 11, 1881, until Frederick Tritle’s appointment on March 8, 1882. Still, he had been the acting governor almost half of the time earlier because Governor Fremont was usually out of the territory and as territorial secretary, he held the position.