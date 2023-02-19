Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Charles Poston, one of the early Arizona pioneers, is usually credited with surveying the Yuma site. This writer is among those who have reported Poston as being responsible for the survey.
After learning more about Herman Ehrenberg, it now seems more likely that it was the German immigrant who first surveyed the future site of Yuma while Poston took the credit for it.
Herman Ehrenberg was born in Steuden, Prussia, in 1816. One source claims he was the son of a government official, but another names a different father. Neither do the sources agree on whether he was Jewish. One of them reported that his name appeared in the registry of a Lutheran church.
What caused Herman to immigrate to America at the age of 18 isn’t reported, but he was in Texas as a soldier fighting for Texas independence in 1835. It was an experience which almost cost his life when the Texans he was with surrendered to the forces of Gen. Jose de Urrea. He survived the massacre of prisoners which followed by jumping into the San Antonio River and swimming to safety.
Despite the lucky escape, he surrendered a few days later to the Mexican troops, claiming he was only a German traveler. He was eventually freed.
Perhaps somewhat disillusioned by his first American experience, Ehrenberg returned to Germany where he entered Freiburg University and studied mining and surveying. Returning to the United States in 1844, he sailed to Hawaii in 1845 where he found employment surveying the streets in Honolulu.
Back in the United States in 1846, Ehrenberg was in California for the gold rush which followed several years later. After having little success in the gold fields, Herman arrived in Arizona in 1854, along with Charles Poston. Their presence in this area was reported in the diary kept by Maj. Samuel Heintzelman, Fort Yuma’s commander.
The diary contains these entries about Ehrenberg: “July 9, 1854 ... Poston and Ehrenberg arrived here ... They want to lay out a town here ... July 14 ... Poston and Ehrenberg called and took a sketch of my survey of the reservation and will stay a day or two and make a survey.”
While it is possible that Charles Poston did the Yuma survey, it seems very unlikely given the fact that Ehrenberg was a university-trained surveyor while Poston was not. One is forced to conclude the German surveyed the Yuma townsite, not Charles Poston.
Ehrenberg continued traveling with Poston after leaving here. He was with him at Tubac in 1856 where they set up the headquarters for the Sonora Exploring and Mining Company to mine the Arivaca and other nearby claims. Maj. Samuel Heintzelman, who had earlier been the founding commander of Fort Yuma, was president of the company, with Ehrenberg serving as its mining engineer.
Ehrenberg was doing very well financially by then. When the census was taken in 1860, Herman was on a list naming the wealthiest men in Arizona Territory.
While involved in mining and surveying near Tubac, Herman became involved in an effort to create a separate Arizona Territory. Until 1863, Arizona was the western portion of New Mexico territory. When a convention was held in Tucson on August 29, 1856, to urge the creation of Arizona Territory, Ehrenberg served on its Committee of Resolutions and Memorials. Nothing came of the effort but Herman would live to see the creation of a separate Arizona Territory by Congress in 1863.
The discovery of gold at La Paz north of Yuma in 1862 brought Herman back to the Colorado River area. He was one of the earliest settlers there. Because he was a trained surveyor, he found plenty of work with hundreds of miners flooding in trying to strike it rich.
Along with a man named Phillips, he also became involved in developing a gold mine and the Harcuvar Copper mines. All the while, he was employed as the government agent for the Mohave Indians of the area.
Shortly after La Paz sprang into existence, Henry Wickenberg discovered the Vulture Mine farther to the east. Herman was eventually responsible for locating a route from La Paz to the Vulture Mine which became known as the Ehrenberg Road.
The Prescott Miner newspaper reported on May 3, 1866, that Herman had been appointed as Yuma County probate judge in La Paz. The judge who had preceded him in the position, David Hitchcock, decided to leave Arizona. It was a position Ehrenberg would only fill a short time.
Herman was murdered at Dos Palmas, Calif., in October of 1866 while on a trip to San Bernardino. Mystery surrounds the killing, with some blaming Indians while others believe he was killed by the keeper of the stage station where he spent the night. He hadn’t been robbed.
Barry Goldwater would later call Herman Ehrenberg “one of the greatest surveyors and map makers ever to visit the Western United States.”