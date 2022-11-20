Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

The effects of the Great Depression were deepening in 1932 and 1933 with Yuma hurting like most other places. Fortunately, this area had two things going for it that other localities didn’t – a marriage advantage over California which had a 5-day waiting period and the nearby sand dunes for filming desert movie scenes. Both drew film stars to this area during those bad years.

