Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The effects of the Great Depression were deepening in 1932 and 1933 with Yuma hurting like most other places. Fortunately, this area had two things going for it that other localities didn’t – a marriage advantage over California which had a 5-day waiting period and the nearby sand dunes for filming desert movie scenes. Both drew film stars to this area during those bad years.
But the sand dunes weren’t attracting the film companies to the Yuma area like they had earlier because of cost concerns. That even Hollywood was affected by the Depression was evident when Paramount announced that it was canceling its plan to film parts of “The Devil and the Deep,” starring Gary Cooper and Tallulah Bankhead, in the dunes in May of 1932. Two weeks earlier, the studio had announced it would use the sand dunes.
It appears from reading the old newspaper files that only one major film was made in the dunes during those worst Depression years. It was “The Lost Patrol” with an all-male cast which included Victor McLaglen, Boris Karlof and Alan Hale. But the film may not have had much economic benefit for Yuma because it seems the all-male cast was camped out in the dunes during the entire 22 days of movie making.
Movie star marriages were a different matter.
Celebrities regularly flew or drove into town for a quickie wedding since Yuma had no waiting period.
Possibly the most famous star to get hitched here during those early Depression years was cowboy actor Tom Mix.
Actually, Mix was already married to Mary Hubbell when he went through the ceremony again in Yuma. The couple had earlier announced plans to come to Yuma to tie the knot in February of 1932, but didn’t arrive to the dismay of Mix’s local fans. In a sudden change of plans, they got married in Baja California instead.
When the cowboy star was informed that his Mexican marriage wasn’t legal in some states and that his Yuma fans were disappointed that he hadn’t married here, he announced, “We will do it over in Yuma.”
True to his word, Tom appeared in Yuma with Mary in mid-March and the couple were re-wed on horseback in front of the Yuma Theatre on a Saturday night. Yuma’s “Marrying Judge” Earl Freeman performed the unusual ceremony with an adoring crowd estimated at 3,000 watching the proceedings.
But not all Mix family marriages in Yuma were as celebrated as that of Tom and Mary. Less than three months later, Tom’s daughter, Nadine Ruth, married Douglas Gilmore in Yuma. On the license, she gave her age as 18 but she was only 17. The union lasted only three weeks. Nadine got the marriage annulled on grounds of lying about her age. She told newspapers that Douglas was a heavy drinker.
Actress Elinor Fair was able to beat Nadine’s three week record with a marriage which only lasted three hours, the Yuma Sun reported on Dec. 30, 1932. Married here by Judge Freeman, the couple flew back to Los Angeles where a policeman was waiting to arrest her new husband, Thomas Daniels. The groom had given the pilot of the plane they hired to fly here a check which the bank wouldn’t cash. “It was all a big mistake,” Elinor told reporters as she explained why she abandoned her husband after three hours. “I’m going to hire a lawyer and get a Mexican divorce,” she announced.
At times, Hollywood stars were married in Yuma without recognition because they didn’t list their occupation or used their real names rather than the one Hollywood had given them. Bette Davis, who hadn’t yet gained the fame she would later attain, married musician Herman Nelson here on Aug. 18, 1932 without being recognized. The Morning Sun of Aug. 20 gave its failure to immediately report the presence of the couple as a result of Bette not stating her occupation as an actress on the marriage license.
Not all Hollywood notables went to Judge Freeman to perform the ceremony. Ann Dvorak, real name Ann McKim, had just completed the movie “Hatchet Man” when she arrived here by private plane with her future actor husband Leslie Fenton. They were married in the Methodist parsonage on March 17, 1932 by Rev. Herbert Brooke.
One of the most famous Hollywood stars married here during those years was Jean Harlow. Using her real name on the license, Harlean Carperter Bern, she flew into Yuma very early on the morning of Sept. 18, 1933 with her husband to be, Hollywood cameraman Harold Rosson. An early walk-up call to court clerk Donald Wisener got them a license in quick order. With Yuma’s John Redondo and their pilot, Allen Russell, as witnesses, they were quickly married by Judge Freeman and were flying back to Hollywood at 5:30 a.m.
A number of other movie personalities were wed here in 1932 and 1933 including Norma Drew to Director Ernest Pagano, Buster Crabbe to Adah Virginia Held, Billie Dove to Robert Kenaston, and actress aviatrix Ruth Elder to MGM Art Director Arnold Gillespie.