This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love
Are you hot enough yet? If you are a transplant to Yuma from some other part of the country as this writer is, you must surely wonder how early settlers survived the summers here. When temperatures soar above 110 degrees, as they sometimes do, it seems that our air conditioners and swamp coolers are all that enable us to survive.
An Eastern newspaper reporter who visited here in 1872 called Yuma “the hottest place in the world.” He told his readers that in addition it was so dry that Yumans had to use short sentences in their conversations with the most frequently used phrase being, “Yes, I’ll have a drink.”
It isn’t unusual even now to pick up The Sun and read of someone who died trying to cross the desert in the summer. Often, the victims are some poor souls hoping to find better opportunities in the United States.
The early local newspaper often made an effort to suggest that our hot summers didn’t kill people who avoided alcohol. George Tyng, editor of Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel from 1877 until 1879, realized that reports about the heat killing local people tended to discourage settlement.
In an editorial on July 28, 1877, Tyng suggested that it was common for others “to attribute the death of every man on the Colorado River to the effects of the intense heat.” He denied that Yuma’s climate was a killer and blamed strong drink for most hot weather deaths. “No healthy man was ever killed anywhere by a known natural heat,” Tyng wrote.
Editor Tyng had hopes that the arrival of the Southern Pacific Railroad in 1877 and Yuma’s dry climate would attract persons here who were suffering from lung related diseases. When the influx didn’t happen, he accused outsiders in an October editorial in 1878 of circulating exaggerated reports about “the intense heat and falsehoods about the deaths caused by it.”
His accusation ignores the fact that an examination of the early newspapers finds many reports of heat killing both local residents and Fort Yuma soldiers. Typical was a news story on Aug. 31, 1881 that a “noted female character known as Monica” was found dead under a mesquite bush. The Arizona Sentinel told its readers that liquor and heat caused her death.
A news story on July 22, 1882 also named strong drink and heat as the cause of death of “an unfortunate German who had been bibing too freely.” It reported that the man was found dead on a cot behind Yuma’s Exchange Saloon and that the cause of death was “congestion of the brain brought on by drink and super-heat.”
While Editor Tyng’s belief that alcohol was the cause of heat related deaths was probably accurate in many instances, it wasn’t always true, as two soldiers’ deaths suggest. On July 25, 1874 Sentinel Editor William Berry disputed a telegraphed report about two soldiers from Company C of the 23rd Infantry who supposedly died of sunstroke while marching from Camp McDowell to Fort Yuma. “It was whiskey, not the heat that killed them,” Berry commented.
An Army doctor responsible for soldier health, Dr. Rose, responded to Editor Berry that it was the heat and not whiskey which killed the soldiers. Berry apologized in the next issue of the Arizona Sentinel.
Probably the most frequently circulated tall tale about soldier life at Fort Yuma was the one about the enlisted man who died and went to hell. His soldier friends were amazed the day after his funeral to see him back in the barracks. “What are you doing here?” they asked.
“I was cold and came back to get my blankets,” he supposedly replied.
John Dorrington had become the editor of the local paper by 1887. Always interested in the growth of the town, he became outraged when a California newspaper, The Santa Ana Standard, published the following uncomplimentary report about how hot it is in Yuma.
“When we were in Yuma in August of 1883,” Standard Editor Baker wrote, “it was so hot they caught fish from the Colorado River already cooked. Passengers on the train traveled in refrigerator cars, and the locomotives were packed in ice to keep them from melting down while taking water. We didn’t enquire where the ice came from, but suppose it was manufactured by a spontaneous steam process while the river was boiling.”
Dorrington responded angrily in an editorial on May 5, 1887, “The author of the above was the Standard editor, Bro. Baker. Seriously, such jokes for a long time engendered and sustained a belief in the minds of half the people in the United States that this climate is almost impossible to endure, and yet there is none more perfect.” His editorial went on at length describing the healthful qualities of Yuma’s dry heat and its value for farming.
So if these temperatures are getting the best of you, keep in mind it’s a dry heat.