Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

When the Yuma Territorial Prison was constructed in 1876, it wasn’t intended as a place to incarcerate females. Nevertheless, its superintendent soon faced the problem of what to do with Lizzie Gallagher after she was convicted of murdering Private James Moriarity in Yuma. When the soldier insulted her in 1878, she shot him.

