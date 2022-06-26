Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The King of Arizona Mine, which was discovered in 1897 by prospector Charles Eichelberger, was probably the most productive gold mine ever located in Yuma County. Before it closed down in 1910, when its ore was only worth $2.80 a ton, it produced millions in gold.
But was the King of Arizona actually an earlier lost mine, the Frenchman? The Arizona Republican newspaper on March 3, 1897, said many people believed it was.
Some writers think the Lost Frenchman mine never really existed, but Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel editor in 1892 wasn’t one of the non-believers. He reported he first learned of the famed mine from Bill Bear, once the postmaster of the ghost town of Harrisburg.
Bear told him there was a story that three Frenchmen appeared in Yuma in the 1860s with $8,000 in gold nuggets they sold at George Hooper’s store. They bought supplies, and then left town heading east toward Agua Caliente.
They were followed by five local residents hoping to get in on a gold discovery. The tale claims that when the Frenchmen stopped for the night, their pursuers camped nearby, thinking the Frenchmen didn’t know they were being followed. When morning came, the Frenchmen were gone.
One problem with the story is that if the Lost Frenchman mine was later rediscovered as the King of Arizona, it was north of Yuma rather than east. It is possible the Frenchmen deliberately led the men following them east and away from their mine instead of toward it because they knew they were being followed.
George Norton, a mining man who represented Yuma County in the legislature in the 1880s, believed he found remains of the Frenchmen in the Eagle Tail Mountains in 1895. He did find a vein of gold nearby, but it proved of little value.
Norton continued to believe in the existence of the lost mine and even wrote a letter about it to the Yuma Sentinel newspaper. Published on Sept. 12, 1906, it said Yuma’s first doctor, Albert DeCorse, once showed him some of the nuggets the Frenchmen sold to the Hooper Store.
From time to time in the past, stories would report the rediscovery of the Frenchmen’s mine. A story circulated in 1895 said it had been located 25 miles north of Aztec. Yuma’s Sentinel Newspaper discredited the tale on Feb. 2, reporting that the diggings were old ones which had been worked and abandoned as worthless several years earlier.
If the Phoenix newspaper’s suggestion that the King of Arizona may actually have been the Lost Frenchman Mine, a story told years ago by John McCasey, the assayer at Harrisburg, lends credence to it.
McCasey was an Englishman who settled in the Salt River Valley. He claimed that settler Darrel Duppa years earlier was traveling with several friends near where Harrisburg later existed. They found a large amount of gold quartz ore scattered there on the ground.
When they began picking up the ore to put it in bags, Indians attacked. They fought off their attackers and were able to carry eight sacks of the ore to San Francisco, where it sold at $75 a bag.
When Duppa returned to the place several months later for the ore they hadn’t been able to carry away, it was all gone. A tall tale? Perhaps.
If the King of Arizona was really the Lost Frenchman, Eichelberger found the old mine after prospecting for many years without success. First hired by Epes Randolph, the superintendent of the Southern Pacific Railroad, to prospect in 1895, Charley spent several months in the mountains north and east of Yuma with little luck.
Finally out of supplies, he asked Randolph to replenish them. Put off by Randolph, Eichelberger was supplied by an engineer from the Yuma Light Company, Henry Gleason.
Accompanied by Charles Carmen, Eichelberger started prospecting again in the S.H. Mountains in 1897. When their water became scarce, they separated with each looking for a place to replenish their supply. They agreed to meet again in several days if neither found water to try somewhere else.
Eichelberger found water in a canyon containing a natural tank. Sitting under the shade of a desert tree afterward to rest, he spotted a cave not very far away. It had been blacked by soot suggesting it may have once been used by Indians.
Curious about the cave, Charley walked to it. He immediately saw color flashing from its darkened walls. A careful examination disclosed a gold vein three feet wide.
Carmen continued searching for water four days before going back to see if Eichelberger found any. His prospecting partner was in the cave glorying in his new gold discovery. Carmen later lamented, “He hadn’t located me any claims at all.”
Returning to Yuma after the discovery, Eichelberger told Gleason what he found, but his grubstake partner wanted proof. He sent Charley back to the mountains to get some ore for assay.
When Eichelberger returned to Yuma with ore worth $500 a ton, Gleason was still a skeptic. He wasn’t certain the mine was real until he saw it himself. A visit made him a believer.
The news of the strike spread quickly. One person who heard about it early was the railroad superintendent, Randolph, who had grubstaked Eichelberger.
“I am entitled to a share in that mine,” he told Gleason and Eichelberger. Fearing a lawsuit if they didn’t cut Randolph in, they compromised giving him a quarter ownership in the King.
To get money to build a stamp mill and do preliminary work, the partners added a local lawyer, Eugene Ives, to the partnership. In the summer of 1897, they crushed their first load of ore with two tons producing $1,200 in gold.
Eichelberger sold his share in the King for $105,000 to Ives and Yuma Mayor R.J. Duncan in 1899. Living royally for a time afterward, his money was soon gone. Some of it had been invested in a laundry in San Francisco which was destroyed in a fire. Much of the rest was wasted trying to revive an old mine near Quartzsite, the Apache Chief.