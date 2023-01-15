Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Early Yuma newspaper editor John Dorrington spotted James Addison Reavis as a con man long before New York financiers realized they had been taken. The local newspaper announced on May 20, 1882, that Reavis’ attempt to seize most of eastern Arizona Territory as a purported 1748 land grant to Miguel Peralta was “the largest case of land grabbing on record.” His newspaper counseled worried landowners, “Little fear need to be worried about the matter as the affair is too gigantic to be believed in for a moment.”

