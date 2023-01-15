Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Early Yuma newspaper editor John Dorrington spotted James Addison Reavis as a con man long before New York financiers realized they had been taken. The local newspaper announced on May 20, 1882, that Reavis’ attempt to seize most of eastern Arizona Territory as a purported 1748 land grant to Miguel Peralta was “the largest case of land grabbing on record.” His newspaper counseled worried landowners, “Little fear need to be worried about the matter as the affair is too gigantic to be believed in for a moment.”
Dorrington was right about the so-called “Peralta Grant” which Reavis said he owned, but it took another 15 years before he was proven correct. In the meantime, Reavis lived the life of a wealthy man on the proceeds of the money he swindled from others. Some landowners settled with him to save their property. A number of greedy New Yorkers provided him money based on his promise to share the wealth when his claim to nearly half of Arizona Territory was recognized.
Among the New Yorkers taken in the swindle were Senator Roscoe Conkling and a banker, Edward Stokes. After the Reavis claim had been exposed, Stokes told a New York newspaper that Senator Conkling spent three weeks examining the phony documents upon which the land claim was based. “Then he said to me,” Stokes recalled, “if the deeds that this man has are genuine, he has one of the most perfect claims of evidence that I have ever seen, and I would be willing to defend his claim against the world.”
Conkling was dead before the fraud unfolded, but his belief in the claim convinced Stokes. “That was enough for me,” he told the New York World newspaper in 1895. He explained that along with some friends, he invested $75,000 in the scheme. “The idea that the deeds and documents might have been forged never entered my mind, and even now, it may turn out they are genuine.”
Among the victims was the Southern Pacific Railroad. It paid Reavis $50,000 to assure rights to the land its tracks crossed in the territory. Another contributor was the Silver King Mine which paid $25,000. Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel reported on Aug. 20, 1887 that Salt River Valley residents also contributed to Reavis’ opulent lifestyle because his fraudulent land grant extended to an area just west of Phoenix.
Before coming West, Reavis had been a street car conductor in St. Louis. He first appeared in Arizona around 1880 as a subscription agent for the San Francisco Examiner newspaper.
Reavis said his claim to most of eastern Arizona was based on his ownership of a deed given to a Spaniard by King Ferdinand VI of Spain in 1748. It had been acquired by George Willing, Reavis said, and he bought it.
Willing wasn’t alive to dispute the story. Some later suspected Reavis may have killed Willing, but the official cause of Willis’ death was announced as “exposure.”
Despite the doubts of skeptics like the editor of the Yuma newspaper, Reavis filed a lawsuit in Safford in October of 1882 to confirm his right to the huge chunk of Arizona.
Among the things Reavis did to help strengthen his phony land claim was to raise and marry a Mexican orphan girl who knew nothing of her ancestry. He told her she was the last surviving member of the Peralta Family and thus the true owner of the land grant. In truth, his wife was the daughter of John Treadway of California and an Indian girl he impregnated named “Kate.”
It seemed the swindle might fail when Reavis went to Spain in 1886 to try to forge some government documents which would bolster his claim. Spanish authorities caught him in the act and attempted to arrest him. He fled the country before the slow moving legal system could prosecute him.
The scheme began to unravel in the United States in 1890 when the U.S. Surveyor General Royal Johnson announced that he believed some of the documents being used to support the Peralta claim were fakes, and that they sometimes contained information which was historically incorrect.
Despite Johnson’s conclusion, another five years passed before Reavis was prosecuted. In order to build a case, the government sent investigators to Spain who returned to the United States in April of 1895. Two months later, Reavis was tried in Santa Fe, N.M. and charged with conspiracy to defraud the government.
In the trial which followed, government lawyers were able to demonstrate that there never was a Baron Miguel de Peralta. They also were able to show that King Ferdinand of Spain never made the land grant that Reavis said he owned. A Tucson newspaper reported that after spending two days testifying, Reavis “was literally skinned by government attorneys.”
Convicted, Reavis got a rather light sentence. He was fined $5,000 and given a prison term of two years.