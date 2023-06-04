Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Frank Baxter, the man who spearheaded the 1921 search for oil in the Yuma area, was born in Petersburg, Va., in 1855 where his father was the customs collector for the port of Philadelphia.
After attending public school there, his parents sent him to the Chester Military Academy where he graduated in 1874.
Following graduation, he studied law while teaching in a public school in Illinois. Baxter practiced law there for two years before he moved to Phoenix in 1885.
Baxter had a long career as a lawyer in Maricopa County. He was soon serving the city as its attorney while also holding the position of county attorney.
A Democrat, Phoenix residents chose him as their city recorder in 1887 and soon afterward as probate judge. He also was the superintendent of Maricopa County schools for a time in the late 1880s.
What led Baxter to move from Phoenix is unexplained in the sources available, but by 1894 he was operating a ranch at Agua Caliente.
In the same year after being elected to the Arizona assembly, he was chosen as its speaker.
Baxter moved on to Yuma in 1903 where he began practicing law with William Timmons as his partner and serving as the city attorney.
By 1909, Timmons had become district attorney, with Baxter serving as his assistant.
It was the same year in which Timmons had became involved in the widely publicized Yuma prosecution of Dutton, the owner of the local Turf Saloon.
Dutton was charged with renting rooms in his business for prostitution purposes. Despite his plea of innocence, the prosecution by Timmons and Baxter was successful with Dutton convicted, fined and sentenced to a five-month jail term.
Research failed to discover exactly what the local Sentinel newspaper published about Baxter in 1909 that convinced him that he had been libeled, but he filed a lawsuit against the paper.
He had no success in the local court and eventually took it to the Territorial Supreme Court.
It was a waste of time with the upper court refusing to consider his appeal.
What led Baxter to believe there was oil beneath the surface of Yuma County is unexplained in the sources, but by 1921 he had become a leading figure in the creation of the Yuma Basin Oil and Refining Company along with O.F. Townsend, Gus Molina and Gus Livingston.
Baxter served as the vice president as well as the secretary of the oil company.
Somewhere south of Yuma and north of Somerton, the company began drilling for oil.
The Yuma Morning Sun reported their test well was down 170 feet by mid-January and reported they expected to find a pocket of gas when it reached 1,000 feet. It was believed that would indicate oil was present farther down.
The notion that there was oil lying under Yuma County soil created great excitement for a time.
Several more local oil companies were soon formed because of the conviction that the Yuma Basin firm was on the brink of a major oil discovery.
The other companies included the Colorado Delta Company, the Belt Oil Company headed by Max Czusczka and the Estralla firm led by Scott Gordon.
News reports suggest that the Yuma Basin company soon decided it was drilling a dry hole, and its officers decided another firm drilling for oil might be more successful.
The Yuma Sun reported in October that the defunct Basin firm had invested $1,000 in the rival Colorado Delta Company in its hope that the other drilling firm might strike oil.
By 1923, the search for oil in the Yuma area began to look hopeless. It led to the consolidation of the three oil companies as the Yuma Consolidated Oil Company.
Soon afterward, it gave up the search for petroleum in the Yuma area.
The failure to find oil in the area around Yuma must have been very discouraging to Frank Baxter.
Whether his disappointment had a role in his death at the age of 70 in December of 1923 is unknown. He was interred in the Yuma Cemetery on Dec. 31.
Although there is no indication in the sources available that Baxter was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, 40 members of the KKK were reported to have attended his burial ceremony and circled the site in their white robes with faces covered while the Rev. Glenn Edwards gave the eulogy.
What this writer found odd about their presence at Baxter’s services is that his research was unable to discover any evidence that Baxter was ever a member of the Klan.