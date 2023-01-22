Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The whole population of this region is suffering for the want of mail facilities,” San Diego’s Herald newspaper noted on July 19, 1856.
It was commenting on the fact that the Post Office Department had earlier called for bids to deliver the mail twice a month between San Diego and the Colorado River. The paper claimed that although a number of people entered proposals to carry the mail twice monthly on the route, nothing more had been done about deciding who was to carry the mail.
The Herald was still complaining about the lack of action by the government 10 months later. “No less than three different bids were forwarded to the Department, where from all appearances they have been permitted to sleep unopened,” it commented on May 23, 1857.
The editor reported that the only mail that civilians were getting along the Colorado was because the army at Fort Yuma was willing to “accommodate the public, so far as it was in their power by carrying non-military mail with their own.”
Two months later, news arrived that James Birch had been awarded a contract to carry mail twice a month between San Diego and San Antonio by way of a wagon road which passed Fort Yuma. He was to receive $595,000 a year for the service and provide twice-weekly deliveries.
Birch sent his first mail eastward from San Diego on the back of mules on Aug. 9, 1857. The use of the animals led some to jokingly refer to it as the “Jackass Mail.”
Under the supervision of R.W. Laine and several teamsters who the Herald called “some of the most reliable and active young men in this country ...,” they had 10 mules as they left San Diego. The mules were to be posted at various places every 50 or 60 miles between San Diego and Tucson. The paper reported that when the mail party reached Tucson, it was to be given stronger protection for the route between Tucson and El Paso because fear of Apache attacks was a concern.
The journey from San Diego to San Antonio usually took more than 30 days for mail riders to complete. A mail arriving in San Diego on Aug. 31 left San Antonio 34 days earlier.
The fear Indians might attack the mail carriers proved to be wrong, but the mail party which left San Diego on Aug. 9 did observe a battle between an expedition of Quechans and Mohaves who attacked a Maricopa village. They were then counter-attacked by Pimas and Maricopas. Birch’s men claimed the fight probably involved 200 warriors.
Before Birch had the mail contract very long, he began carrying passengers along with the mail using open coaches called “ambulances.” Phocion Way, an 1858 passenger between San Antonio and Tucson, described his trip as one where both driver and passengers were constantly alert for a possible Indian attack.
Near Apache Pass in eastern Arizona, he noted, “This is a bad place for Indians. We saw Indian fires on the mountains all around us, but we were not molested. The continuing howling of wolves was the only annoyance we had to complain of.”
Arriving in Tucson, he complained of the lack of any hotel or facility for travelers. He finally slept in a corral where the stage company kept its animals. The aroma must have been strong since he placed his blanket on “the ground made soft by manure,” but wrote that he preferred that bedroom to sleeping in the street because “it is hardly safe for a stranger.” He explained, “someone might suppose he had money about his person and quietly stick a knife into him in the night, and no one would be the wiser ...”
Birch held the mail contract for only a short time due to his accidental drowning before the first stage completed its route. Two other men took over his business and continued to run stages toward California until 1860.
A competitor, the Butterfield Overland Mail, entered the business in September of 1858. Better financed than the San Antonio and San Diego Stage Company, it had more than 700 employees and used the most comfortable enclosed Concord stages built by a firm in New Hampshire. With a government subsidy of $600,000, it had promised to provide transportation for California to Texas in 25 days.
Both companies ended their services on the southern route to California with the outbreak of the Civil War. Regular stage transportation from California through Yuma didn’t resume until after the war ended.