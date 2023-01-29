Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
After the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican War in 1848, the problem of drawing the new boundary between the United States and Mexico remained. A joint boundary commission consisting of both Mexican and American officers was given the task of solving the problem. In July of 1849, they began their work on the Pacific Coast.
Among the men assigned to locate the new borderline were two young Army officers who did not much like one another, Lieutenants Amiel Whipple and Cave Johnson Couts. Their antagonism would demonstrate itself when the survey got underway.
Fear that Indians might disrupt the work led to the assignment of 12 soldiers commanded by Lt. Courts to protect the expedition. Whipple’s assignment required him to locate and map the junction where the Gila and Colorado Rivers met. South of the Gila was to remain in Mexico while above the Gila was to become U.S. territory.
Whether the antagonism between the two officers began before they were assigned to the boundary survey isn’t known, but they were at odds soon after it began. Couts kept a diary in which he wrote in October, “Take him (Whipple) away from his books, and he is not worth a tinker’s damn for anything under God’s heaven. I now doubt his capacity for determining the position of the mouth of the Gila.”
That the feeling was mutual is indicated in the report made by Whipple to C.M. Conrad, Secretary of War, after the expedition ended. Although Couts played a major role in providing for the safety of the surveyors, Whipple’s 13-page document only mentioned Couts’ involvement twice. It was obvious the pair hadn’t been best friends.
A three-week journey brought the group to the Colorado River. Upon arriving in the area across from present-day Yuma, the officers set up their base camp on the hill near the junction of the two rivers. It was the present-day Indian Hill across from town.
Couts, a Southerner, named the site Camp Calhoun to honor John Calhoun, a firebrand South Carolina politician who had earlier been vice president. Whipple, by contrast with Couts, was a New Englander.
Although Whipple was in charge of the group, Couts had little respect for his authority. He ranked him among the “Washington City dandies with white kid gloves ...” and complained such men “don’t like roughing it any more than having to get up in the morning, saying nothing of losing a night’s sleep.”
Upon their arrival at the river, Whipple began making friends with the Quechans. After he explained to them that the land above the Gila was no longer in Mexico, the Indians decided to replace their chief, Pablo, with a new one, Santiago. It seems likely that Pablo may have been named chief by Mexican authorities.
Couts had little faith in the friendship between Whipple and the Quechans. He openly expressed concern about Whipple’s contacts with the tribe believing that the soldiers were so outnumbered that they might be quickly massacred by an Indian uprising. He doubted Whipple’s ability to deal with a Quechan attack, and wrote, “God only knows what Whipple would do.”
It is evident that Whipple had no such fear of the Quechans as his fellow officer did. He visited frequently with the Indians in order to learn more about their lifestyle. Their scanty native dress impressed him. He wrote, “I could not applaud the scorn with which he (a Quechan) looked upon European dress, and the resolute firmness with which he refused the proffered gift of pants.”
While Couts and Whipple were in the Yuma Crossing area, another group of soldiers led by Capt. Herman Thorn arrived who were bound for California. When the newcomers attempted to cross the Colorado in a heavily loaded canoe, it overturned and dumped its occupants into the river.
Four soldiers drowned, including Capt. Thorn. He could swim but was pulled under by another man trying to save himself who could not. Thorn’s body was found several weeks later down river.
The drowning of Capt. Thorn convinced Couts that a river ferry was needed. After buying a raft that an emigrant made to cross the Colorado, Couts began using it to transport passing 49ers. It probably enriched him considerably since he charged for the service, and he doubled the fee charged Mexicans coming from the California gold fields who were headed for home.
Whipple used his time in the Crossing area to learn as much as he could about the Quechans. He wrote a lengthy report about them to the Secretary of War afterward. It included a vocabulary of 250 Quechan words with their English equivalents.
Whipple and Couts parted company when their survey ended. Couts would remain in California, but Lt. Whipple died from his Civil War injuries suffered in the Battle of Chancellorsville in 1863.