Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

After the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo ended the Mexican War in 1848, the problem of drawing the new boundary between the United States and Mexico remained. A joint boundary commission consisting of both Mexican and American officers was given the task of solving the problem. In July of 1849, they began their work on the Pacific Coast.

