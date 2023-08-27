Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The Colorado River was regularly traversed by steamboats after 1852 when the 65-foot Uncle Sam first began navigating it. Jay Wagoner’s Early Arizona reports the vessel could transport 32 tons of freight while expelling steam that made enough noise to frighten the local Indians.
When the vessel sank after running aground in 1855, it was quickly replaced by the General Jessup, a vessel which was almost twice as long as the Uncle Sam.
The Colorado wasn’t an easy river to navigate by early steamboat captains. A newspaper correspondent from San Francisco’s Alta California paper complained on May 26, 1859, “The river is either too high or too low; there is no regularity of the channel, which changes constantly with the day, owing to the quick sands. Spread out in places over an immense surface, the most experienced pilot cannot ascertain its true course ... 15 miles per day, average, is the most a steamer can make on the river from Yuma to the Mohave Valley.”
Despite the difficulties, the river was regularly traveled by George Johnson’s Colorado River Steam Navigation Company into the 20th century. The deck hands on the vessel were either Cocopah or Quechan Indians. They were trained to jump overboard with a line at places where the vessel stopped. They would swim ashore and tie the line to a tree, a dock or the landing.
Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel newspaper carried a story about a journey up the river by steamboat on Oct. 8, 1887. Unfortunately, the reporter failed to note which steamboat made the voyage, but it was probably the Mohave, which was on the river by then.
The voyage was described by a passenger whose name was only reported as A. Ambler. It had begun from Yuma on Sept. 22, 1886. The purpose of the journey was to survey a canal line on the Noriega Ranch.
In charge of the vessel was Capt. John Mellon, a native of Nova Scotia who had run away from home at 9 years of age to become a cabin boy on a ship bound for Australia. He had become second mate of the Victoria Runyon by 1863.
When his ship ran aground near the entrance to the Colorado River in 1863, it broke apart and sank. Mellon made his way upriver to Yuma, where he found work with the Colorado River Steam Navigation Company.
The first stop on Ambler’s voyage up the Colorado was a place about 28 miles above Yuma to deliver supplies to workers who were planning to build a canal. Mellon’s report of his trip called the place Harwood, which evidently was named for the man in charge of building the canal, a Capt. Harwood.
Another stop was soon made near the Clip Mill. It was where the silver ore from the Clip Mine was processed. Other stops were made afterward to deliver freight and supplies for ranches along the river.
Castle Dome Landing was the next stop. The Castle Dome lead mines were closed at the time. They had been shut down by the Castle Dome Smelting and Mining Company in 1884 after most of the easy to get high grade ore had been removed.
Independent miners were relocating the claims and getting ready to resume work again. The vessel was carrying supplies for them.
Not much farther upriver was the Frank Hodges Ranch, where another load of supplies was delivered. The vessel stopped soon after in the middle of the river, where a skiff was sent shoreward with a load of supplies destined for Frank Vomocil. He was opening a lead mine nearby.
Another stop was soon made at Picacho on the California side of the Colorado. A mill was in operation there which had earlier been built by Yuman David Neahr. Intended as a 60-stamp operation, only 10 of them were ever installed and put into operation.
The mine source for the ore was five miles away, and Neahr’s business interests forced him to put an employee in charge of the mill. The man was dishonest and absconded with $7,000 before Neahr became aware of what was happening. Neahr eventually had to declare bankruptcy.
Norton’s Landing on the Arizona side of the river was the next stop because the vessel was carrying freight meant for the nearby Black Rock and Red Cloud Mines. Clip Mill came next. It was running tailings at the time Ambler visited there.
Norton’s Ranch was Ambler’s final stop. He didn’t report how much farther upriver the vessel went.