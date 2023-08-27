Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

The Colorado River was regularly traversed by steamboats after 1852 when the 65-foot Uncle Sam first began navigating it. Jay Wagoner’s Early Arizona reports the vessel could transport 32 tons of freight while expelling steam that made enough noise to frighten the local Indians.

