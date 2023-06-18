Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
An Arizona stage passenger whose name was only listed as E. Conklin described his experiences in the territory in his 1878 book “Picturesque Arizona.”
One experience that he related was about why he reached Florence penniless. His stage bound for Yuma was robbed after it left Tucson by two bandits whose farewell to their victims can only be described as strange, yet polite.
Upon leaving Tucson, Conklin was sitting next to the stage driver atop the seat on the front of the vehicle. After having dinner at a desert station, the stage continued into the moonlit night.
Before it had gone far, a shout of “Halt!” rang out followed by what Conklin described as “vociferous oaths and calumnies.” The command quickly brought the vehicle to a stop.
The demand came from two bandits, one armed with a rifle and the second with a revolver. “We were over-awed by fright,” Conklin recalled, “and baffled by surprise.” Everyone promptly complied with the bandits’ orders.
The robber on the left of the stage, who was armed with the rifle, then announced, “Your money or your life!” Conklin felt that the demand “seemed to echo from mountain to mountain.”
Inside the coach was one passenger, a soldier. He was ordered out, told to stand in front of the vehicle and hold the stage horses heads so they wouldn’t suddenly decide to move. Conklin wrote, “Being a soldier, and one of his essential duties was to obey, he was constrained, in his good judgement, to do so.”
Conklin was ordered off his seat beside the driver. “Now, I had never been a soldier,” he wrote, “yet, I obeyed orders in this case quite as well as he did. However, it was perhaps the stern force of ‘duty’ that actuated him to obey, whereas mine was by the force of persuasion. A rifle at your head and a six-shooter at your breast are terrible persuaders.”
Conklin discovered that obeying the bandit’s orders wouldn’t be simple. The strap fastened about him on his seat beside the driver at the front of the stage had been tied onto him because it was broken. It was going to take some effort to get it loose, and the time it was taking unnerved the bandits. “Why the devil don’t you get down from that coach?” one loudly demanded.
Conklin promptly responded, “Gentlemen, (which, of course, cut the grain acutely, but I swallowed it and repeated) don’t shoot, and if you will allow me, I will explain.”
“What the devil are you doing?” one of the robbers asked.
“I’m trying to get my seat strap untied,” Conklin replied.
That seemed to satisfy the stage robber. Next, the two outlaws wanted to know whether he or Hill, the stage driver, were armed. When both said they weren’t, they were ordered down off their seat at the front of the stage.
Both were ordered to raise their hands above their heads, which they did without hesitation. Recalling it later, Conklin wrote, “If you take them down, nine to one, you will at the same instant be pierced with a bullet.”
Once Conklin was down with his hands raised, one bandit demanded, “Who are you? What is your name?”
Conklin told the bandit his name. He recalled later the robber was quiet for a minute and then suddenly announced, “I’ll take your money, and be quick about it, or I’ll blow your brains out!”
The stage driver was first ordered to throw down the Wells Fargo express box from the coach which he quickly did. Unsatisfied with the contents, a bandit announced that the mail sacks were also to be thrown from the stage.
After the driver tossed them out, the bandits then demanded that three bags which contained quicksilver, or mercury, be tossed out. He quickly complied.
The bandits next demanded that Conklin and the soldier empty their pockets. The only money Conklin had was $15, which they readily took from him. “Had they known I was but a poor newspaper man, they might have saved a good deal of time and let me alone,” he later thought.
The soldier and the stage driver weren’t searched for their money. Conklin believed the bandits decided that neither would have any.
Satisfied at last, the two bandits told the driver, Conklin and the soldier to resume their places. With guns still aimed at their victims, they demanded the driver start the vehicle.
As it continued off into the night, the two bandits politely told their victims, “Good night! Good night!”