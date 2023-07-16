Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Louis Victor Eytinge was certainly a talented man, but despite his natural gifts, he couldn’t stay out of trouble very long.
The son of an actor who had an uncontrollable gambling habit, Louis was only 3 years old when the family split up. Fortunately, his mother had money of her own, and Louis was raised wanting for little except for a father.
A news story about Louis which appeared in Colliers Magazine in 1913 reported that he was constantly into one scrape after another as a youth. When he forged a check in his teens, his mother made it good to keep him out of jail.
An enlistment in the Navy followed. Another forgery afterward landed him in jail again for a short stay.
Pardoned because of his youth and important family connections, he soon was arrested once again for check forgery. While awaiting trial on that charge, Louis joined other prisoners in an unsuccessful jail break. He was convicted of the forgery and was sent to prison, where he contracted tuberculosis during his five-year sentence.
When Louis was released in 1907, relatives felt sorry for him and offered to send him $100 a month if he would leave Ohio and find some other place to live. He chose Arizona and settled in Phoenix. Living there, he met John Leicht.
Although a friend warned Leicht that Eytinge was dangerous and shouldn’t be trusted, John allowed Louis to share a rented room with him. Ignoring the warning cost Leicht his life.
On the Sunday morning of March 17, 1907, Eytinge invited John to ride with him in his buggy. Two hours later, Louis returned without Leicht. Louis then cashed with their landlady a check supposedly written by Leicht and left town. After John failed to return to their rented room for some time, a search began. His body was discovered a week later in the desert.
An investigation resulted in an arrest order being issued for Eytinge. Quickly captured, Louis was discovered in possession of various items belonging to Leicht. Officers concluded that Eytinge murdered Leicht, and charged him with his friend’s murder. Convicted, Eytinge received a life sentence and was soon settled into Yuma’s Territorial Prison.
By the time Eytinge began serving his term in Yuma as prisoner No. 2608, his family had given up on him. Rather than $100 a month they regularly sent him after he left Ohio, they reduced the sum to $10 a month after he landed in the Yuma prison.
Louis was very sick when he was first locked up in the territorial prison. Tuberculosis had reduced his weight to 119 pounds, and he had a difficult time retaining the food he was given. He was placed in the chronic ward with other inmates who had very little chance for long survival.
Despite his condition, Eytinge decided to make the best of incarceration. Noticing that other prisoners earned money by selling to visitors the hat bands and belts they braided from horsehair, Louis decided to join in.
He wrote letters to several curio dealers offering to provide them with horsehair souvenirs which they could sell to tourists. They responded favorably, and Eytinge soon had all 19 prisoners in the chronic ward making hat bands and belts which he was selling to the dealers.
The Sheboygan (Wisconsin) Press noted in an article that letters he was writing to sell prisoner-made articles were resulting in sales amounting to $5,000 a month. Eytinge’s influence in the prison was soon so strong that the newspaper suggested “it was not long before he was practically running the institution.”
Eytinge was still among the inmates when the prison was moved from Yuma to Florence. In the new location, he continued helping the convicts sell articles they made. To his credit, he used some of the money he made to buy milk and food for prisoners too ill to eat the usual fare. The Colliers article even credited him with giving prisoners who were being released money to help them get a new start on the outside.
The prison sentence also gave Louis a start as a writer. He began writing articles that he sold to the Saturday Evening Post and other magazines. A movie script soon followed, “The Man Under Cover,” which was being shown in theaters when he was paroled on Jan. 1, 1923.
Three weeks later, the Lima (Ohio) News published his picture and one of the woman he was planning to marry, Pauline Driver. It reported they would live in New York where a job with a publishing firm awaited Louis.
But Eytinge’s new life didn’t last very long. A worthless check drawn on a New York bank that he cashed in Kansas City in 1927 got him in trouble again. Refusing to accept responsibility for that crime, he blamed it on Pauline. He claimed his wife opened a joint bank account with him and was to blame for the bad check. A judge didn’t buy that excuse, and sentenced Louis to a short jail term.
After his release, Louis was only able to stay out of trouble for another five years. The Sheboygan Press noted on Dec. 30, 1933, that Eytinge was in jail again after being convicted of swindling. This writer’s attempt to discover how long he served for that crime or what became of him afterward was unsuccessful.