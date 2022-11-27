Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

If anyone knew how Yuma residents felt about an issue, it should have been John Dorrington. Arriving in Yuma in 1870, he was the court clerk for Judge Reavis and his successors until he became the publisher and editor of the town’s second newspaper, the Arizona Sentinel. As an influential Republican opinion maker, local voters elected him to represent them five times in the Territorial Legislature.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you