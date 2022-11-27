Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
If anyone knew how Yuma residents felt about an issue, it should have been John Dorrington. Arriving in Yuma in 1870, he was the court clerk for Judge Reavis and his successors until he became the publisher and editor of the town’s second newspaper, the Arizona Sentinel. As an influential Republican opinion maker, local voters elected him to represent them five times in the Territorial Legislature.
But on the question of Arizona statehood in the late 1880s and in the years following until Arizona became a state, Dorrington was out of step with most Yumans.
The newspaper owner’s attitude about Arizona becoming a state began to surface in 1889 when territorial Governor Conrad Zulick declared that the increase in population and wealth should entitle the people to the “robes of state sovereignty with dignity and honor.”
While Dorrington didn’t directly attack the governor, his newspaper quickly suggested he didn’t agree. It quoted a statement by Brewster Cameron, a prominent Arizona cattleman. “Nine out of ten taxpayers of the Territory are opposed to Arizona becoming a state,” Cameron told a San Francisco paper according to the Arizona Sentinel.
As the demand for statehood grew more insistent, and it became certain that statehood advocates would hold a convention and write a constitution, Dorrington made his opposition clear. A editorial on Sept. 9, 1890 announced, “Taxpayers of Yuma County are against statehood. There are not six contributors to the income of this county who favor that ill advised and premature measure.”
Despite his opposition, the demand for statehood grew, and the Territory made plans to hold a constitutional convention in 1891. “Are we now ready for statehood?” Dorrington’s paper asked readers on Jan. 31, 1891. “We believe not,” it answered. The editorial argued the cost of a convention was more than Arizonans could afford. It described statehood as “an expensive luxury” which would cost $170,000 in new taxes which Arizonans were in no position to pay.
That Dorrington’s paper didn’t reflect the opinion of many in the Territory became evident when it was attacked in the editorial columns of Kingman’s Mohave County Miner. “The Yuma Sentinel is heaving its spleen on the statehood proposition,” the Miner announced. “This may be the correct way to boom your county, Mr. Sentinel, but you will have a deucedly hard time making people believe it.”
When an election was held in May to choose delegates who would write a constitution, Dorrington’s attitude about Arizona statehood was again displayed. After Yuma County Democrats elected Thomas Gates to represent them at the convention, the Arizona Sentinel told its readers that there was little interest in Yuma about the selection of representatives. It was because “Republicans are opposed to statehood,” the paper announced.
Despite Dorrington’s lack of interest, the constitutional convention met in Phoenix in September. When the votes to elect delegates were counted, Democrats outnumbered Republicans by more than three to one. Still, many prominent Republicans favored statehood, but they had little clout when Democrats decided what they wanted in the constitution. With them in control of the convention, the document which emerged was more liberal than Republicans would have liked. Possibly, it’s most glaring flaw was a provision making gold and silver legal tender for debts in Arizona. It was in conflict with the federal Constitution.
Arizona’s 1891 constitution was met with scorn in the Republican-controlled United States Senate. Although Mark Smith, the Territorial delegate to Congress, introduced a bill granting statehood to Arizona which easily passed the Democratic controlled House, it went down to defeat in the Republican dominated Senate where it never got out of the Committee on Territories.
John Dorrington’s attitude wasn’t typical of Territorial Republicans. Nathan Murphy, twice the Republican governor of Arizona, told the New York Times in July of 1893, “The Territory is fully ripe for statehood.” He blamed the earlier failure of Congress to act on the fact that Democrats controlled one house while Republicans were in control of the other.
The supporters of statehood made another attempt to add Arizona in 1893. Rather than write a constitution which Congress would eye with suspicion, the convention passed a resolution requesting statehood. Ex-Governor Murphy went to Washington to present Arizona’s case to Congress. He took along pictures of canals, important building in the Territory and photos of orange groves. His efforts fell on deaf ears.
Statehood was then on hold for a decade until the idea rose to combine Arizona with New Mexico as a state. Most people in the territory were opposed, but John Dorrington announced support for it. With so many in Arizona seemingly opposed to being united with New Mexico, Congress allowed the people in both territories to vote on whether they wished to be united as one state. With President Theodore Roosevelt warning Arizona, “If the people of Arizona let this chance go by, they will have to wait many years before combined with the other territory.
But the publisher badly misjudged the Yuma electorate. His newspaper announced on June 20, 1906, “The sentiment in favor of joint statehood has grown stronger every day... and if Yuma is any criterion, there is good reason to believe the provision will carry at the general election.” The vote in Yuma County was 252 in favor of being united with New Mexico while 618 were opposed. The totals suggest that Dorrington’s paper did have some influence on local voters because the margin against joint statehood was nearly five to one across the Territory rather than three to one as it was here in Yuma County.
Arizona would have to wait another six years to become a state.