Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

A headline on the Woodland California Democrat on March 26, 1919, announced, “W.H. Shorey Would Have Daughter Repent Act.” It was a reference to the 14-year-old girl’s earlier disappearance from home when she ran away with a reported circus acrobat, Wallace Stephens.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you