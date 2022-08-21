Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
A headline on the Woodland California Democrat on March 26, 1919, announced, “W.H. Shorey Would Have Daughter Repent Act.” It was a reference to the 14-year-old girl’s earlier disappearance from home when she ran away with a reported circus acrobat, Wallace Stephens.
The same California newspaper six days earlier had reported that it was promises of pretty dresses which lured the girl from the home of editor Shorey of Yuma’s Daily Examiner Newspaper.
The story suggested that Wallace lured teen-aged Ethel from her Yuma home with his smooth talk and some promises of pretty dresses. It appears he also said he would marry Ethel and provide her with some of the finer things in life, like the Hudson Super Six automobile he was driving. The only problem with his car was that he had stolen it in Woodland several weeks before.
After the vehicle theft, the paper reported Stephens drove the Hudson to Yuma with his two dishonest companions, Robert Pateman and John Herrigan. However, the pair left Yuma afterward without Wallace because he had become infatuated with pretty 14-year-old Ethel.
He remained behind in Yuma to entice the girl to desert the family home and go with him, and she was willing. Ethel joined him on a cross-country journey toward New Mexico in the stolen vehicle.
It appears Ethel was quite eager to leave Yuma. She told a Woodland reporter on March 21, “I’ve been unhappy there ever since my mother died seven years ago and my father married her cousin because he thought she would be good to my brother and me. My dad and I used to be pals and I thought a lot of him, but now I don’t care if I ever see him again. He changed as soon as they married.”
The Woodland newspaper described Wallace as a 21-year-old circus acrobat although a later story in the same paper announced he had no circus connections and reported he was only a “Sunday school lad.”
It is no wonder that the young man easily became fascinated by Ethel. The newspaper described her on March 21 as a “bright, well-developed young miss of attractive appearance. She has bright, blue eyes, curly hair and off-hand manner of the typical little story book...
The couple got only as far as Deming, N.M., before they were stopped and arrested by police officers. Wallace was carted off to California, where he was tried and sentenced to a term in San Quentin Prison.
While she was being held in the county jail in Deming, Ethel indicated that she had no desire to return to the family home in Yuma. It had been her idea to run off with Stephens, she said, “I told him I almost left with one of the show boys while the carnival was in Yuma the week before, but Gladys (a close friend) and I talked the matter over the next day and decided it would be a dog’s life. I told Wallace I wouldn’t have been there to ride with him if I hadn’t gotten cold feet.”
It appears from a report in the Woodland Democrat on March 26 that Ethel’s father was mystified by his daughter’s behavior. The newspaper reported him complaining to Ethel, “You have not written expressing regret. Why? You cannot deceive or put anything over on your daddy, and you must cut loose with influence that is detrimental to you if you want to see home and friends and grow up to be a good woman. If you want daddy to be gray-headed, a stunt like you have pulled off will be enough. I spent a small fortune in the search, enough to finance your education.”
It seems unlikely 21-year-old Wallace lured the girl from her home to involve her in prostitution, although Ethel’s father believed it was certain. “If the authorities had not apprehended that miserable degenerate,” he wrote to his daughter, “you would have been sold into a slavery much worse than death. During those ten days, it would have been a great relief to find your dead body in the Colorado River.”
It seemed likely Stephens would spend many years in prison for his affair with Ethel, but he didn’t. His prominent Texas father, C.P. Stephens, came quickly to his son’s rescue. Using his considerable resources, he convinced the California governor to grant his son a pardon.
Returned to the family home after her father got her released from the Deming jail, Shorey attempted to interest his daughter in the family newspaper, the Examiner. He said he was going to make his “angel girl” his
companion in the business and believed she had the makings of a “sensational story writer.”
But Ethel’s sojourn in the family home after her father got her out of jail in Deming was short-lived. Calling the girl a “will-o’ the wisp,” the Woodland Democrat reported her gone again from home on May 22.
Ethel had run off for the second time with a sailor, the Woodland Democrat reported. She was believed to be in San Francisco with him and the newspaper claimed she financed her second disappearing act by the theft of $300 in war savings stamps belonging to her father. The story warned that Ethel was armed, having stolen her father’s revolver.
This writer was unable to find out what became of Ethel after her second disappearance from home. She may have married the sailor with whom she had skipped town or possibly returned home after her second disappearance. Your guess is as good as mine.