Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Steam had already been in use for rail transportation for a number of years when someone got the notion of using it to move trucks on the primitive roads between California and Arizona.
The names of the persons trying it aren’t given in the news stories in Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel newspaper or the New York Times. What is known is that a firm named the Gaskill Brothers of Campo in California appears to have been the inventors of the steam wagon.
In truth, information about the steam wagon of 1878 is scarce. It was mentioned only once in the New York Times of that year and just three times in Yuma’s Arizona Sentinel newspaper the same year. Searches in other historic sources yielded nothing. The latest mention of it that this writer could locate was in the New York Times of Oct. 18, 1878.
The sources report that in 1878, the firm with the steam wagon had been granted a contract to transport mail and passengers. It appears from the four news stories that the steam wagon had first been used in California to carry some of the wheat harvest of that year. It was loaded with 20 tons of the crop at Princeton in California where its driver, a Capt. Roberts, was given instructions to carry the wheat to Willows.
A scanty news story in Yuma’s Sentinel newspaper on Oct. 5, 1878, suggests that the trip wasn’t very successful. Rods connecting the wagons that the steam wagon was pulling broke apart en route to Willows, and the vehicle finally reached its destination with only two of the wagons of wheat it was supposed to haul.
Making matters worse was that before the device got very far toward its Willows destination, the fire in its boiler – which generated steam for power – went out and had to be started again.
A negative news story about the steam wagon in Yuma’s Sentinel reported, “There were several other deficiencies noticed,” but no information was given about what those problems were. Despite the difficulties of that journey, Captain Roberts claimed he was entirely satisfied that it was a success.
Soon after the wheat transportation journey to Willows, the steam wagon owners were given some sort of contract to carry mail and passengers from San Diego to Yuma. The news story in New York’s Times suggests the distance between the two was 100 miles, but as all of us who have traveled the route know, it is instead about 180 miles.
The news story in the New York Times on Oct. 18 also suggests that use of the steam wagon to transport mail may have been connected to Wisconsin’s offer of a $10,000 prize. No details about what had to be done to win the money are given in the news stories, so the prize offer is another part of the steam wagon mystery.
What was this steam wagon like? It appears that it was powered by an engine which could generate only two horsepower of energy. The wagon had two large drive wheels 7 foot in diameter and tires which were 12 inches wide.
It was a heavy vehicle that weighed 2,000 pounds, and its inventor claimed it could travel as fast as 12 miles an hour. One wonders how this huge vehicle would have managed to cross the sand dunes west of here.
If the news stories about the steam wagon are correct, one also wonders if its best route for carrying mail and passengers was between Yuma and San Diego. What raises this doubt is that the vehicle needed 10 gallons of water every hour. Where was water to come from in desert areas like the sand dunes and the other desert stretches between Yuma and San Diego?
The New York Times story about the vehicle announced it would be carrying the mail to Yuma in October of 1881 and the firm which owned the machine held the mail contract. Strangely, no mention of this appears in Yuma news stories in 1878.
One can only wonder what became of the steam wagon and its attempt to carry the mail from San Diego to Yuma. Did it ever really carry mail from San Diego to Yuma? Steam power was in use on the railroads then and for many years afterward, but its use on the highways after 1878 appears to have been left for the famed Stanley Steamer automobile of later years.