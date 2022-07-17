Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Yumans were shocked in April of 1931 to read in their local paper that Bill Lee, the publisher of the evening newspaper, was a suicide victim. He was found dead from a bullet wound resulting from shooting himself in the head. He left a note which read, “Forgive me. I am not all bad ... I can’t go on.”
Yumans were soon to discover that the deceased Bill Lee wasn’t really who he said he was, but Huttton Bellah who had been living under the false name while operating the local paper. Lee or Bellah had only been in Yuma since October of 1930 when he had taken control of the paper from Roy Dennis and James Foster.
The Morning Sun discovered the false identity as the result of a phone call from a Dr. Wright in Los Angeles. Wright told Yuma Judge Earl Freeman that he believed the reason for Bellah’s suicide was because it was soon to be revealed that he was a bigamist. Bellah had a wife in Los Angeles and another who was the mother of his two children in Hollis, Okla., Wright said.
A Yuma Morning Sun story on April 7 reported that Bellah had been under suspicion here for about a week after the rumor circulated that he wasn’t only married to the woman he brought here from Illinois a year earlier, but also to a woman in Oklahoma who was the mother of his children.
In Yuma for less than a year, Bellah (Lee) never mentioned that he had earlier lived in Oklahoma. From what he told friends here, they believed he had previously lived in Wisconsin and New York, but not in Oklahoma. He told local people that Edna Louise, the wife he brought to Yuma about a year earlier from Wisconsin, hadn’t been married to him very long.
Yumans were stunned by the news that the publisher might be a bigamist, but were complimentary about him. The Morning Star eulogized, “His friends and associates found him to be a conscientious and willing worker. Yuma loses an able editor, in the opinion of those who knew him intimately.”
How a Los Angeles doctor, C.A. Wright, learned of the suicide wasn’t reported, but he was soon en route from the California city to see if the suicide victim could possibly be the husband of his wife’s sister. He said he could positively identify him from tattoos on the body that he knew about. Doctor Wright arrived the following day with the first Mrs. Bellah. She quickly identified the remains as those of her husband who disappeared.
Told the suicide victim had married again, the woman said the stock market crash had cost her husband more than $35,000, and soon afterward he disappeared from their home in Alatus, Okla. A search for him followed without success.
She told the Sun she met Bellah while copy reading stories he wrote while he was working his way through the University of Oklahoma. They married, and before long he was the father of two small children. Her son was three when her husband disappeared, and she was pregnant with a daughter born 4-1/2 months after he left.
Bellah’s Yuma wife, Edna, was described as attractive by the Sun. She had only been married to Bellah (or Lee) for less than a year. After the first Mrs. Bellah met Edna who thought she was Mrs. Bill Lee, she told the Sun, “I feel sorry for her. I wish I could help her.”
The Sun reported on April 8 that Edna was near collapse from what she had learned and felt unable to face the other wife. She later said that she wondered why Bill had a picture of the other woman in his trunk. When she questioned him about it, she was told that it was only a girl he knew from college.
The strange affair of the Yuman with two wives grew even more strange when Catherine Blithe of Chicago told newspapers on April 19 that she had made plans to marry the man she thought was Bill Lee in 1930. The wedding never happened because her soon to be husband disappeared five days before the blessed event.
Catherine said she met Bellah while visiting Cuba in January of 1930. He told her he was a colonel in the military. When she returned to Chicago, Bellah followed her there, proposed, and gave her a ring. “He took it back afterward,” she said, “because he said he wanted to get it engraved, but soon he disappeared.”
The first woman Bellah married made the arrangements for his funeral. It was held in Texas and attended by a crowd described in the hundreds. Did many come hoping to see some of the women he married?
If so, they were disappointed. Neither of the women who believed they were married to Bellah were present, and Catherine Blithe wasn’t there either.