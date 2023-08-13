Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Yuma hasn’t always been the county seat of Yuma County. From 1864 until 1871, it was in a town named La Paz, which no longer exists.
La Paz was many miles upriver from Yuma. When a new county was formed in that area many years later, it took the name of the dead town and became La Paz County.
The discovery of gold created La Paz in 1862. When a man named Ferrar found a nugget worth $800 in the hills nearby, the region was soon swarming with miners. False tales that some miners were making $1,000 a day led to rapid settlement in the new town.
By 1864, Prescott’s Miner newspaper was carrying ads from La Paz for its French bakery, brewery, bath house and a store which sold both wholesale and retail dry goods and groceries. The town soon boasted a population of 1,500.
The boom town didn’t last very long once gold became scarce. A flood on the Colorado in 1866 also hastened its death. The rising waters caused the river to cut a new channel some distance from the county seat. It also created a lagoon which cut off La Paz from the river.
John Duff, who was soon to become a county supervisor, was one of the first to realize how the river’s change might affect the county seat. With no road from the now-distant river to La Paz, merchants with goods destined for there were being forced to unload them farther south at Mineral City and then transport them by wagon to La Paz. It considerably increased the cost of supplies needed by the town’s people.
At a Dec. 10 meeting of the supervisors in 1866, Duff asked permission from the board members to build a bridge across the lagoon separating La Paz from the river. He said he would then build a road from the distant Colorado which crossed his bridge and went into town. His request was granted along with agreement that he could charge a toll of 12 cents for each two-horse wagon using his road and 6 cents for every additional animal.
It may have been the hope that Duff’s road would provide salvation for La Paz, which caused the other supervisors to name him as the replacement for A.F. Waldemar, a board member who was leaving town. At the next meeting of the board, Duff was chosen as its chairman. He served as a member until he was elected to the position of public administrator in 1868.
A conflict between La Paz residents and the Mohave Indians in 1868 also may have helped doom the town. Prescott’s Miner newspaper reported on Oct. 24, 1868, that more than a dozen Indians had been murdered by teamsters from La Paz. The killings appear to have been caused by a rumor that Mohaves planned to kill people living near the town.
An attack by Indians, who may or may not have been Mohaves, on William Brown in Granite Wash near La Paz was the incident that caused the La Paz residents to believe they were about to be attacked by Mohaves. Although Brown survived, he died of wounds several days later.
When a band of Mohaves led by Cocojama camped a short distance from town on the night of Sept. 25, 1868, the residents concluded the Indians were gathering there to launch an attack on the town. Fears rose after some Mohaves went to Cole’s store in La Paz asking for flour. When the storekeeper refused to give them any, it convinced some that an Indian attack was imminent.
A group of teamsters decided to end the threat. They invaded the Indian encampment at 3 in the morning, killing a dozen. Another dozen Mohaves escaped. A letter reporting the murders in Prescott’s Miner newspaper of Oct. 24 bragged, “I say bully for the boys, and in conclusion will add that my only regret is that every bad Indian in the Territory was not exterminated together with those 12 to 15 killed at La Paz.”
The account of the attack on the Indian camp suggests that not everyone in La Paz thought it was wise. This is evident from the letter writer’s criticism of grocer Manuel Ravenna, who was opposed to the attack. Territorial Gov. McCormick also indicated he was displeased. He ordered the arrest of the men responsible.
While John Duff’s road and bridge may have been making money for him, the cost of using it didn’t please La Paz residents. By 1869, they were leaving in large numbers for Mineral City, which was closer to the river. That town was later renamed Ehrenberg to honor Herman Ehrenberg, an early settler who recently had been killed. Other residents such as Charles Brinley moved farther south to Yuma where there was a larger population than in Mineral City.
The election results in November of 1870 demonstrated the rapid decline of La Paz. While 450 Yuma residents were casting their votes, only 110 ballots were counted at the county seat.
An action by the Sixth Territorial Legislature in 1871 finally doomed La Paz. Recognizing that Yuma had four times as many residents, it moved the county seat south to Yuma, where it remains today.