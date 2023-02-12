Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers throughout the year as part of the Yuma Sun’s 150th anniversary, honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

An Internet Web site contains a list of prisoner deaths at the Yuma Territorial Prison from the time the institution opened in 1876 until it closed in 1909.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you