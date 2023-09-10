Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.

Arizona City, which later became Yuma, was still a small village on the Colorado River in 1866 when its citizens felt the need to act against lawless types. Led by James M. Barney, who managed the town’s Hooper store, 50 local residents created the Arizona Vigilance Committee on March 28.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you