Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Arizona City, which later became Yuma, was still a small village on the Colorado River in 1866 when its citizens felt the need to act against lawless types. Led by James M. Barney, who managed the town’s Hooper store, 50 local residents created the Arizona Vigilance Committee on March 28.
A vicious murder caused Yumans to believe there was a need for better law and order. Meeting in Barney’s home, they wrote a constitution, which began with the following declaration: “As a matter of protection to life and property, the law abiding citizens were compelled to organize for self-protection.”
Barney, who would eventually be elected as the first mayor of Yuma, was born in New York state in 1838. Drawn West by the gold rush, he traveled to California with his brother in 1854.
After a decade in California working in a store, he saved enough money to migrate to Yuma, where he found employment in the Hooper store. He eventually became its manager. Continuing violence soon convinced Barney of the need for a vigilance committee.
The murder that led to the creation of the vigilance committee was that of a wagon master, W.H. Wilson. He was transporting government supplies to Wickenburg. Leaving Yuma with a cargo on March 24, 1866, in a train of 10 wagons, he only went three miles from town when the brakes on a wagon broke. He returned to Yuma to get them repaired.
The brakes fixed, Wilson invited the blacksmith to accompany him to Jones’ Saloon for some liquid refreshment. His thirst eventually slaked, Wilson joined local residents at a dance, which he didn’t leave until after midnight. He apparently decided to take a nap in a corral he was passing.
Wilson was discovered dead the next morning, his head beaten open with a club.
The Prescott Arizona Miner newspaper, which reported Wilson’s murder, didn’t disclose why Jack Ewing was immediately suspected as the killer along with his friend, Joe Bowers, who was a witness to the murder. There being no Arizona City jail, the pair were confined in the guard house at Fort Yuma.
A citizen trial was held for the two on March 27, with Justice of Peace Frank Hewitt presiding over a jury of six men. Ewing immediately pled guilty and said that Bowers helped him kill Wilson. The citizen court ruled that Ewing should be hanged.
Bowers denied knowing anything about the killing, but the citizens court decided he was an accomplice to Ewing and convicted him as an accessory to the murder.
Some of the participants in the irregular citizens court believed the pair should be transported to the county seat at La Paz for a regular trial by the proper authorities, but they were in the minority.
Outraged Yumans were in control and they were convinced that if the prisoners were transported to La Paz for trial, they would somehow find a way to escape. “Let’s execute Ewing ourselves,” one of them announced, and he quickly found others who agreed.
Steamboat Captain Roberts, whose boat was then docked at Yuma, was chosen by the lynch mob to be the executioner of Ewing. They had decided that Bowers’ role in the killing had been a minor one and that he should be spared execution. Instead he should be sent over to Los Angeles for action by the authorities there.
A rope was tied to a mesquite tree growing near today’s Main Street as the citizens prepared to hang Ewing. Executioner Roberts felt he should make some significant speech as they prepared to launch Ewing into eternity, but became so choked up that “what he wished to say was unintelligible,” according to an account in the Sun’s Centennial Edition of Oct. 27, 1954.
Ewing took his coming execution calmly, giving no indication that he feared his approaching death. Bowers was turned over to the army at Fort Yuma for confinement until he could be transported to Los Angeles for a trial there. The result of that trial isn’t known.