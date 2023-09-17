Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
A native of Vermont, Converse Rowell migrated to California during the gold rush. Settling first in Placer County, he tried to find his fortune there without much success. He was 23 years old when the lure of riches drew him west from the New England state where he was born.
What luck Rowell had in the gold fields isn’t reported in the sources, but it may have been poor because he was also studying law while living in Auburn, Calif. By the time the Civil War began, he was earning a living there as a lawyer.
With the outbreak of the conflict, he volunteered to serve three years in the 4th California Infantry. His educated status earned him a commission as a captain.
Rowell was sent to Fort Walla in Washington Territory, but was back in California within a year where he was first stationed at Bennica Barracks and later at Camp Drum near San Pedro.
While he was at Camp Drum, Rowell’s reputation first suffered. He was charged there with both mutinous conduct and disobeying orders. Convicted during a court martial, Special Order No. 17 of the Army’s Department of the Pacific, he was removed from service on April 27, 1863, with a dishonorable discharge. Exactly how or why he had mutinied and disobeyed orders isn’t reported in the available sources.
No longer restricted by a military career, Rowell decided to give mining a try in Arizona while using his education as a lawyer to provide an income. Things were looking promising for gold mining in the San Francisco District of Arizona, so he settled there in September of 1863. The census taken in 1864 listed him as a 34-year-old lawyer who owned property valued only at $100.
Despite his limited resources, Rowell was educated, and there were few such men in the mining area. The residents elected him as their representative to the Territorial House of Representatives, which met at Prescott late in 1865.
Other political positions followed quickly with him first becoming the justice of peace at Aubrey. That was followed by his selection to serve as U.S. district attorney for Arizona Territory in March of 1869.
Rowell held the position while living at Mohave City in Mohave County, where he married and started a family. It soon included three children, and his fortune increased so much that his property was soon valued at $10,000.
Rowell wasn’t in the new position very long before questions about his honesty began to circulate. They began when Tucson’s Arizona Citizen newspaper accused him of taking a bribe in 1872 to dismiss a criminal complaint against Yuman Isaac Lyon, who was charged with assault on two citizens, leaving one of them crippled for life.
Other accusations soon followed in the Citizen. One was a letter to the newspaper from W.B. Hellings alleging that Rowell lied to him, and it resulted in him writing two promissory notes to the attorney amounting to $1,000. Hellings, the owner of a flour mill near Phoenix, had been indicted for violating federal revenue laws.
After Hellings paid Rowell the money, the lawyer told him he wouldn’t need to appear in court. He said that all Hellings needed to do was to write a letter to Judge Reavis, saying he hadn’t intended to violate the law.
When Hellings did as instructed by Rowell, Reavis refused to accept the letter and appointed lawyer Marcus Dobbins to defend Hellings. Dobbins entered a guilty plea for Hellings, and he was fined $787, of which $100 went to the lawyer.
The same Citizen article of Jan. 20, 1872, contained a statement by a Charles Brown who claimed that Rowell told him he had encouraged the Camp Grant massacre that resulted in the death of an estimated 100 Apache Indians.
Despite the negative stories soon circulating about Rowell, he was elected district attorney of Yuma County in November of 1872 by a margin of 83 votes over his opponent, Clarence Gray.