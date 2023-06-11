Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
Claims jumping was a crime looked upon by many in the mining profession as a cardinal sin. It involved filing a legal document declaring that you were the discoverer and rightful owner of a mineral deposit that someone had located. Dishonest male members of the mining fraternity were usually accused of the crime.
A New York newspaper carried a lengthy story accusing an Arizona woman of claims jumping, according to the Arizona Republican paper of Phoenix on March 21, 1904. The big-city paper named Mrs. Leona Matheson, who was reported to be the wife of Malcolm Matheson of Yuma, as the claims jumping villain. The New York news story reported that Malcolm was vigorously defending his wife of the charges.
The New York paper’s allegation that Leona was a claims jumper had been made by the Gila Mining Company, the story said. That the Phoenix newspaper was suspicious of the New York story is supported by the way it was printed under the heading, “An Arizona story told by a New York paper.”
The New York newspaper alleged that the mining company’s attempt to sell its valuable property was being hindered by Leona Matheson’s insistence that she was the rightful owner of the 20 Yuma County claims. It reported the mining company trying to sell the claims was owned by several California men and a Canadian who said they hired Matheson’s husband to do the assessment work on their claims in 1903.
The company said they told him to try to find someone to buy the claims. They further alleged that Matheson failed to do the work required by law, which would make their legal claims to the property invalid. They believed that they lost their rights to the mining claims because he didn’t perform the work required. They said Matheson then posted certificates on the claims, announcing they were owned by his wife, Leona. The paper alleged that Leona then sold the claims to another man, Milton.
The news story reported Matheson and Leona weren’t taking the claims jumping stories calmly. It said Matheson denied Leona jumped the mining claims. “It casts a cloud on the good name of my wife,” it reported him as saying angrily, and he alleged the charges were making Leona “seriously sick.” He denied he had ever been an employee of the company and said he was never been paid to perform any work for them. Matheson said Milton relocated the mining claims on his own without any involvement from him or a member of his family.
Milton supported Matheson, the news story reported. It quoted him as telling a New York paper, “The people making these charges should come forward and prove them.”
One can only wonder whether a New York reporter needing a story to fill his required space didn’t invent Leona Matheson. This researcher was unable to find a report in any Arizona newspaper with information about the female claims jumper or the mines owned by the Mathesons. It seems that if such an event really happened here, the Arizona papers would have covered it, especially the Yuma or Phoenix papers. No mention could be found in either the Arizona Republican of Phoenix or the Arizona Sentinel of Yuma.
Was Arizona’s female claims jumper, Leona Matheson, the invention of a New York reporter needing a story to fill his required space? This historian suspects she was, but can’t prove it. His suspicion is based on the evidence that a search for the Matheson name in both the 1900 and 1910 Arizona Territorial census showed only five persons with that last name living here at that time. None of them had the first name of either Leona or Malcolm, and none of them lived in Yuma. Neither could their names be located in the Yuma papers.
The story may have been true, but it seems unlikely. However, it did fill some needed space in the New York paper!
The only evidence that this writer could find that the story might be true is that there was a Gila Mining Company operating in Yuma County in 1904, but the story is highly suspicious. This writer suspects that it was invented by a reporter.