Editor’s Note: The Yuma Sun is reprinting articles from past newspapers honoring Yuma’s unique history. This column is one in a series written by local historian Frank Love that appeared periodically in the newspaper.
The ownership of a water source in desert areas like Arizona could earn a man his living in pioneer days.
One such fortunate soul was Charles Culling. He was the owner of a well on the road that led from California to Wickenburg between 1866 and 1878. His water source had the good fortune to be near the place where desert roads divided, with one leading to Wickenburg while the other branched off to the army post at Camp Date Creek.
Culling was an Englishman who was born in London in 1825. What brought him to Arizona in the 1860s is a mystery, but he was in Yuma in 1864 when it was still known as Arizona City. He went from here to La Paz, a present-day ghost town which was just north of Ehrenberg.
What he was doing there isn't reported, but he was probably lured there like others who hoped to strike it rich in the nearby placer diggings.
It seems likely Culling was lured away from the La Paz placers by the news of Henry Wickenburg's success at the Vulture Mine, some 100 miles east. He found employment there for a time.
While working for Wickenburg, he became convinced that the ownership of a water supply could be a source of wealth. He gave up his employment at the Vulture and began actively searching for a source of water in the area.
Culling's first efforts at well digging were in the McMullen Valley in 1865. Despite some difficult labor, his efforts found no water. He decided to try at another location five miles west of where he dug the first well.
He began digging the second well in 1866 near Centennial Wash. The effort seemed doomed as it went deeper and deeper into the earth without finding water.
He may have been ready to quit when he found his first indication of water in some damp gravel at 240 feet. Another 25 feet down, there was a plentiful supply of the liquid.
His discovery put Culling in business with the place becoming known as "Culling's Well." The Arizona Graphic on March 3, 1900, copying from an earlier Youth's Companion article, described the well as follows:
"The water, sweet and cold, is raised in a great bucket made from a barrel. A revolving drum, above, is propelled by a blindfolded mule that knows to an inch just how many rounds he must make before the clanking bucket rises to a point where it tips into a trough. At that trough and in the round tanks beyond, ever stand cattle ready to drink."
Culling offered his water for sale to travelers bound for Wickenburg or Prescott and Camp Date Creek. He got 25 cents for each animal he watered and 50 cents for each barrel of water travelers bought.
His well soon became a regular stopping place for both stages and freight teams on the route. Other watering places on the route were Tyson Wells (which later became Quartzsite), Desert Wells and Mungia Well.
Unmarried at the time he located water, his new-found wealth convinced him the time had arrived to start a family. He traveled to Wickenburg on Dec. 17, 1871, where he married Martina Velenzuela. The union eventually produced three sons, Daniel, Charles and Albert.
With so many travelers stopping for water at his place, Culling was often able to purchase or bargain for livestock at low prices. He soon owned a large herd of both horses and cattle.
Though he had no fences to contain his stock, he didn't need them because the only water source was his well. The animals eventually had to come there for water, so his herd was simply free to roam.
Apache raiders found Culling's large animal herd an attractive prize. Shortly after his marriage to Martina, he experienced his first loss in 1872. They made off with 132 of his animals. Hoping to punish the thieves, he trailed the Apaches but was unable to catch up with them.
A second theft occurred in September of the same year when he lost 35 milk cows. Charles wasn't there at the time, so Martina had to watch helplessly as Apaches took the animals.
The thefts soon became worse. He lost 18 work horses to raiders in 1873, 125 head of cattle in 1874, 20 cows and a bull in 1875 and three horses and 20 mules the following year. In addition to the animals raiders took, they set his hay stack afire at another time causing the loss of 200 tons of hay.
After Culling's death, his widow entered a claim for $27,815 as the result of losses they suffered from Apache raids.
Life at a desert location such as Culling's Well could be lonely, so friendly visitors found a warm welcome. The Prescott Enterprise noted in 1878 at the time of his death, "Mr. Culling was long and favorably known to travelers and residents in this territory. He was a good, whole-souled, jovial man and his hearty welcome will be missed."
Martha Summerhayes, an army wife who wrote the book "Vanished Arizona," described a visit to Culling's Well. She wrote, "The third day (from Fort Whipple) brought us to Culling's Ranch at the edge of the desert. Mrs. Culling was a Mexican woman and had a little boy named Daniel. She cooked us a delicious dinner of stewed chicken and fried eggs and good bread, and then she put our boy to bed in Daniel's crib. I felt so grateful to her; and with the return of physical comfort, I began to think that life, after all, might be worth living."
Charles Culling died at his desert ranch on Aug. 4, 1878. He was buried there where he had lived with his family for more than a decade. Reporting on his passing, Prescott's Arizona Miner newspaper described his ranch as a place "where the weary were welcomed and found rest, the hungry (whether accompanied by plenty or needful or otherwise) were fed. There is not a person whoever knew Charley Culling, but will mourn his loss."